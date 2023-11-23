Andy Cohen Reveals Son Ben, 4, Met Cher After Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — See the Photo!

"He was in the middle of some feelings, but it happened and I feel like my work here is done," the Bravo star said

Andy Cohen Instagram Cher poses with Andy Cohen and his son, Benjamin Allen

Andy Cohen has introduced his little guy to a music icon!

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, shared a post on Instagram on Thursday, in which he revealed that his 4-year-old son Benjamin Allen met Cher following her performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"THANKSGIVING! Ben met Cher! (And so did my mom!)" Cohen began the caption of his post. "He was in the middle of some feelings, but it happened and I feel like my work here is done. 🙃."

"What a lovely morning at the parade with the family," he continued. "Happy Thanksgiving wherever you are."

Added Cohen — who is also dad to 1-year-old daughter Lucy Eve: "Thank you for being a part of my life."

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Cher, Andy Cohen

Cher, 77, closed out the annual Macy's parade, which aired on NBC and has been a holiday staple since it first began in 1924.

The singer performed “DJ Play a Christmas Song” from her brand-new Christmas album, out now. She was joined on a silver stage by dancers who were dressed to look like discofied toy soldiers.



NBC Cher performs during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Speaking about her very first holiday album with PEOPLE last month, Cher said, "I wanted to make a Cher Christmas album, but I didn't know how to do it. I never could figure out a way. Then this year, I just asked the record company if they would just let me do it — and just hand the finished product over to them — and they were agreeable, so I started picking songs."



The result was a 13-track collection, which features collaborations with pals including Stevie Wonder and Cyndi Lauper, covers of classics like Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” and original tracks.

Christmas is now available to purchase and stream.



