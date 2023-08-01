Andy Cohen reveals his sexual position to stunned Isaac Mizrahi: 'I need to loosen up'

Isaac Mizrahi got to the bottom of a top-of-mind question on a new episode of his podcast.

Appearing on the fashion designer and TV personality's Hello Isaac show, the Bravo network personality Andy Cohen responded to a question about his sex life, and gave a candid answer that appeared to surprise Mizrahi.

"Asking for a friend," Mizrahi asked the Watch What Happens Live producer-star. "Are you a top or a bottom?"

Cohen responded quickly: "I'm a top," the 55-year-old said to a wide-eyed Mizrahi, whose mouth hung open after the admission.

"You're a top! That was really an easy answer for you," Mizrahi said. "Because the answer was readily available," Cohen responded.

The Real Housewives franchise executive producer elaborated on his preference.

"I wish that I could... I need to loosen up, as they say," the Emmy winner clarified.

Cohen commented on footage of the moment shared to the podcast's Instagram page. "This clip!" he wrote alongside a series of laughing emojis. Actor Alec Mapa also commented on the video, noting that he thought Cohen "could use a stiff one."

Andy Cohen

Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images Andy Cohen

Since rising to prominence both in front of and behind the camera on Bravo, Cohen has built an adorable family via surrogacy, including his son, Ben, who was born in 2019, followed by a daughter, Lucy, whom he welcomed in 2022.

Watch Cohen and Mizrahi discuss the former's sexual position in the Hello Isaac clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: