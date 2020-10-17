Andy Cohen Reunites with His Dog Wacha Months After Placing Him in New Home: He's 'Happy and Healthy'

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen and Wacha together again!

On Saturday, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, 52, gave his fans and followers some happy news on Instagram Story when he shared videos of him and the rescue dog taking a stroll in New York City.

"Reunited with my buddy today!" Cohen said in the first clip. "He's happy to be walking around his old haunts."

The father of one added, "He's happy, he's healthy, he's pissing on everything in the neighborhood. God is good, Wacha's good, life is good."

In May, Cohen announced that he placed Wacha in a new home in Connecticut after the dog showed "some occasional random signs of aggression" and could prove to be "catastrophic" around his son Benjamin Allen, who was 15 months old at the time.

"As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted," the Bravo star wrote.

RELATED: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Are 'Playground Dads' as They Venture Outside for Playdate

"After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha. The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone," Cohen added.

"I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home. I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family. When I think of him - let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him - it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha," he concluded.

A month later, in June, Cohen gave an update on Wacha. "It was the unanimous view that I should find a very happy home for him," he said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"The thing I want you guys to know is that Wacha is happy. He is happy," Cohen told listeners. "Wacha is going to stay in my life — that's what I want you guys to know — this dog is going to stay in my life. He is a part of my life."