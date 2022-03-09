Andy Cohen rebukes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: 'This is one big dog whistle’

George Back
·Producer, Yahoo Entertainment
·1 min read

Andy Cohen may be known for housewives and Hollywood gossip but he’s been getting more involved in politics. On Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live, he rebuked the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which recently passed the Florida senate. The bill, which Governor Ron DeSantis is planning to sign, would prevent teachers discussing LGBTQ topics in elementary schools.

“To Florida Republicans, you're pretending to solve a problem that doesn't exist,” Cohen said. “There is not a mass conspiracy of kindergarten teachers who are plotting to teach children to be gay. This is one big dog whistle. You're scaring people into spewing hate and discrimination at the LGBTQ community.”

Cohen recently slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott for issuing an order which many, including Cohen, deem as transphobic. Now he is going after DeSantis and the Florida GOP.

Cohen has 3-year-old son, Ben, and he wonders how laws like this would impact him.

“Like if my son went to school and talked about his gay dad during class and the teacher engaged, under your vague hateful law that could be considered illegal?” Cohen asked.

Students have been staging walk outs to protest the bill, which they believe isolates and hurts the LGBTQ community.

“You can draft all the homophobic and transphobic bills you want,” Cohen said. “You're not going to erase us. I just wonder how many children and families need to suffer before our politicians figure that out.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

