Andy Cohen Praises Anderson Cooper for Being a 'Great Dad': 'I Really Marvel Watching You with the Kids'

Andy Cohen is singing Anderson Cooper's praises.

While co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast on Sunday evening, the Watch What Happens Live host, 55, shared sweet words for the Anderson Cooper 360° journalist, 56, after the clock struck midnight, ringing in 2024 in New York City.

After expressing his hopes for 2024, Cohen turned his attention to Cooper, telling him, "I just wanted to say, you are such a great dad. You're such an attentive [father]."

Recalling how he mentioned earlier in the broadcast that his resolution was to spend less time on his phone, Cohen highlighted how Cooper's own revolved around his two sons — Wyatt Morgan, 3, and Sebastian Luke, 1 — whom he shares with ex Benjamin Maisani.

"I really marvel watching you with the kids. You're so present, it's really great," Cohen, who is a father himself to son Benjamin Allen, 4, and daughter Lucy Eve, 1, said, as Cooper smiled and expressed his appreciation.

Cooper welcomed his first child in 2020. The following week, he announced that he and Maisani, 50, planned on co-parenting. The pair split in 2018 after dating publicly for four years and being linked for nearly a decade, but remained close friends.

In 2022, the pair welcomed a second son together, and in September of that year, Cooper told PEOPLE that he remains open to having more kids, stating, "I love the idea of it — but there's nothing planned."

A year later, Cooper told PEOPLE in a cover story interview that the early years of parenting are “the best time in my life."

He added that parenting makes him feel “moments of such bliss, humor and gentleness and sheer delight that it stuns me.”

Elsewhere during the CNN New Year's Eve broadcast, Cooper and Cohen celebrated 2024 by taking shots of alcohol.

The move came after the network previously banned alcoholic beverages during the broadcast last year.

As Cooper reminded viewers at home that 2024 is a leap year and has an extra day in February, Cohen cheered and exclaimed, "What are you gonna do with your extra day, Anderson? You know what I'm gonna do? Pour us a shot, it's 2024!"

After preparing a drink for himself and Cooper, the longtime friends toasted to each other and 2024, before Cohen added, "Anderson, you and I are gonna stay out tonight until the sun rises."

"We're gonna tell each other all our secrets," he continued, as Cooper laughed, shook his head and quipped, "Not gonna happen."



