Andy Cohen Poses with Daughter Lucy Ahead of Filming with “Real Housewives of Miami”: 'Pre-Reunion Love'

Cohen spent time with his favorite little lady ahead of heading out to host the ladies of 'Real Housewives of Miami'

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen and daughter Lucy, 20 months

Andy Cohen shared a sweet new photo of himself with his toddler daughter Lucy

The Bravo personality raises Lucy, 20 months, and Ben, 4½, as a single dad

Cohen recently told PEOPLE that he's enjoying watching his son's sense of humor and his daughter's vocabulary evolve in this fun stage of parenting



Andy Cohen got ready for a big day with his favorite little lady.

On Thursday, ahead of going to film the Real Housewives of Miami season 6 reunion, the Bravo personality, 55, shared a smiley photo where he posed with daughter Lucy Eve, 20 months.

"Pre-reunion LOVE," he captioned the shot, where he and Lucy sit on the couch and smile at the camera, with the toddler's hair pulled back into a bun.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen and daughter Lucy

Related: Andy Cohen Shares Snowy Morning Walk with Ben as 4-Year-Old Complains It's in His 'Tushy'

Cohen recently shared a funny parenting moment on Instagram, where he was baffled to discover a toy that shows flashcards with a sight word and photo for toddler daughter also included a set of cards with car brands and their logos.

"Does she need to know about the symbol — I don't know the symbol for a Maserati. Who knows that?" the father of two, who is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 4½, asked fans.

"I'm confused here. I'm just, I'm scratching my head. Is this what I need to teach?" Showing another card with a white radish, he added, "And also? That's so specific."

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen hugs daughter Lucy and son Ben

The father of two is having a blast seeing his little ones come into their own. Speaking with PEOPLE about his recent partnership with Walmart+ to "Save Your Resolutions," the Bravo personality talked about the relatable parenting moments he shares while raising his precious daughter and his "funny little boy."

Story continues

"He's so funny, and that tickles me for obvious reasons," the proud dad said of son Ben. "I love it that he makes me laugh. I posted something the other day where he was collecting bottle caps and I said, 'What are you gonna do with these bottles?' And he said, 'I'm gonna put them on bottles.' I mean, it's quite literal, but I thought, 'Oh, you're smart.'"

As for Lucy, the father of two is excited that his little girl "is really about to talk."

"She just seems like she's woken up in terms of consciousness. You can see she understands a lot of what's being said around her and I love that."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.