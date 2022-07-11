Andy Cohen Gets Candid About How Dating with Two Kids Can Be 'Emotionally Chaotic'

ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Andy Cohen is getting real about dating as a single dad.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, opened up about his experience dating as a father of two during an appearance on SiriusXM's Stern Show Summer School. Speaking to hosts Gary Dell'Abate and Rahsaan Rogers, Cohen admitted that trying to date with two young kids — daughter Lucy Eve, 10 weeks, and son Benjamin Allen, 3 — can feel "emotionally chaotic."

"Dating is another story because you know, there are two kinds of people, people that you wanna date and people that you…" he explained as Rogers quipped, "People that you wanna bang."

"Thank you, Rahsaan," Cohen joked, adding, "So the answer is to the dating thing that, I have had some dates. There was a guy that I had been dating and I said to him at one point, 'There's kind of a third thing in the room here as we're dating.'"

"It's that I have a family," the Bravo personality recalled telling the man at the time. "[My date] said, 'Oh no, I view that third thing is that you're famous."

Andy Cohen and children

Andy Cohen/Instagram

"I said, 'Wow, I don't even think about that. We've been out 15 times, how has being famous affected any of the times we've been out?'"

Later, Cohen added, "So that's taking up noise in my mind, the dating thing, because I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm not only dating someone, but obviously there's going to be a point where I'm like, I want you to meet my kids.' "

Cohen said the mystery man he's shared 15 dates with did meet his son, but only because they met while Ben was with him.

Of figuring out when it's the right time for a new beau to meet his children, Cohen said, "I just vibed it out when the time felt right."

Andy Cohen and daughter

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Cohen welcomed Lucy in late April via surrogate. At the time, he announced the birth of his daughter in a surprise Instagram post.

The star has since been sharing photos and videos of Lucy on social media, including the moment Ben was introduced to his little sister.

"When Ben met Lucy ♥️," the father of two wrote alongside the sweet snap of his son gently kissing his daughter's head.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, Cohen revealed that his kids are "biological sibilngs." He also shared that he still has a number of remaining embryos and would let his two children use them when they want to start families of their own.

"I have a few. I can't remember. I think I have three left?" Cohen added. "You know what I'm thinking — this is crazy — but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?"