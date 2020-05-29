Andy Cohen Had To Rehome His Dog, Wacha: 'A Piece Of My Heart Is Gone'

Andy Cohen has had to part ways with his beloved rescue dog, Wacha.

The Bravo host opened up about the painful decision to rehome the pooch on Instagram Friday. He said he’d had to “address some occasional random signs of aggression” during his seven years as Wacha’s owner.

Once Cohen welcomed son Benjamin Allen last year, it became clear that his child and dog would not be able to live together safely.

“After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him,” Cohen wrote. “Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha.”

Though Cohen didn’t specify a timeline, he said Wacha has been placed under the care of new owners who had previously looked after him.

Still, Cohen said, “A piece of my heart is gone.”

“My dog changed me,” he said. “He opened me up to love ... to caring … and ultimately to having a family. ... We did rescue each other.”

Over the years, Wacha made frequent appearances on Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” set. The dog has also been photographed in the company of many celebrities, including Carol Burnett, Mindy Kaling and Daniel Radcliffe, among others.

In March, Cohen revealed he’d tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Since recovering, he’s returned to his “Watch What Happens Live” hosting duties remotely from his New York townhouse. He’s also been a source of support ― and hand-me-downs ― for pal Anderson Cooper, who became a dad for the first time with new son Wyatt Morgan last month.

