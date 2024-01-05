Andy Cohen and Daughter Lucy Flash Big Smiles as They Take a Dip in the Pool: 'Me and My Mermaid'

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host is dad to Lucy and son Ben

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen and his daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen is enjoying a swim in the pool with his little mermaid.

On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 55, shared an adorable picture on Instagram with daughter Lucy, 20 months, as they went for a dip together together in the pool. Holding his daughter on his arm, Cohen smiled alongside Lucy who also flashed a toothy grin for the camera.

"Me and my mermaid 🧜‍♀️," Cohen wrote in his caption.

Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy and son Ben, 4.

Earlier this month, the Bravo personality shared a hilarious story about his son Ben when he was traveling with his two kids. When they boarded their flight, Ben decided to make sure his dad's presence was known.

"On a plane with the kids and Ben just announced 'Everybody meet my Dad Andy Cohen' 😳," the dad of two posted on Threads.

In October, Cohen took his son to his close friend John Mayer's concert at Madison Square Garden. Cohen later shared a series of sweet snaps from the concert on his Instagram with a caption referencing the Grateful Dead: “Come, hear Uncle John’s Band! First concert of what I hope will be a long run of them!”

In the first image, Cohen held his son’s hand as they watched Mayer, 45, perform from the side of the stage. This was followed by a second shot of Ben on his dad’s shoulders. In the third photo, the television personality showed off Ben’s concert pass which read, “John Mayer SOLO Ben Cohen.”

In September, Cohen brought his daughter Lucy along to the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse, posing for a photo while the father-daughter duo sat across from each other. He smiled widely at his pigtailed daughter, who made a serious face back at him.

"She’s already looking at me like I’m nuts," Cohen joked in the Instagram caption.

