Andy Cohen Concedes to CNN's NYE Alcohol Ban: 'But We're Going to Have a Blast'

Andy Cohen will be alcohol-free as he rings in 2023.

As the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, prepares to co-host CNN's New Year's Eve Live broadcast from Times Square with longtime pal Anderson Cooper for the sixth consecutive year, he revealed he's cooperating with the news network's alcohol ban.

"We aren't drinking, but we're going to have a BLAST," he told Page Six, after Variety reported last month that CNN would limit and monitor the evening's on-air drinking.

It is certainly a change of pace for the pair who are known for indulging in shots and cocktails during the broadcast.

In fact, just last month Cohen told PEOPLE he intended to imbibe with Cooper, 55, as they lead the holiday celebration once again.

"My only direction is to have fun. That's what I plan to do and I'm happy to cocktail it up," he told PEOPLE before the network's decision.

"I think people enjoy seeing me feed Anderson shots and that's on the menu," added Cohen.

The Real Housewives executive producer previously admitted he "was a bit overserved" during last year's broadcast, in which he went on some drunken rants. He stood by his state of inebriation a few days later as he appeared on The Howard Stern Show.

"Listen, I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve," he said. "That's why I'm there, that's why they bring me there. It's a four-and-a-half-hour show, the booze started kicking in around 11:30 so everyone's focusing on the last 45 minutes or hour that we were on the air — I kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left so we had done 15 interviews before that point.

"I won't be shamed for it, I had a blast, Anderson has a blast. We left and we were like 'That was fun, what a fun New Year's Eve.' No apologies for my drinking on New Year's Eve, none," Cohen added.