Andy Cohen Celebrates Christmas with 2-Year-Old Son Benjamin: 'Merry Merry'

Andy Cohen is feeling "merry" this Christmas!

On Saturday, the Bravo star, 53, shared a sweet snap of his 2-year-old son Benjamin playing with a few of his toys next to the Christmas tree.

Some of the presents under the tree included a Peanuts character set featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy, as well as a few toy airplanes.

"🎄 Merry Merry! 🎅🏽" Cohen captioned the snap.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Celebrates First Night of Hanukkah with 2-Year-Old Son Ben

Cohen is celebrating the holiday with his son following his second bout of COVID-19, when he had to isolate from the toddler for 10 days. Earlier this week, Cohen opened up about being stricken with breakthrough COVID on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live!

"I quarantined in the house. The first day was really rough and he was really upset and he wanted to hug me so badly," Cohen told John Hill, with whom he co-hosts Radio Andy. "Thankfully, what wound up happening was we tried cohabitating and he was not getting the message that he could not come near me and it was serious. It was really upsetting. And he wound up going out to Long Island with his nanny."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We quite literally separated," Cohen said. "It was not pretty. It was not pretty."

Since reuniting, the pair have made sure to get into the holiday spirit. In a series of cute clips the Cohen posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Ben expressed excitement about Santa Claus coming to his school. He ran down a list of goodies like Christmas trees, lollipops and candy canes that would also fill his day.

Andy Cohen Instagram

Andy Cohen Instagram Andy Cohen and Son Benjamin Allen

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says He Isolated During Second COVID Bout by Sending Son to Stay with His Nanny: 'Really Upsetting'

Story continues

Cohen chimed in with the toddler and said, "Yes, it's gonna be a great day. To be continued, Santa's coming."

Cohen, who is vaccinated, first battled COVID-19 in March 2020. His latest battle with COVID comes amid a surge in cases as the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country. New York State, where he and Ben reside, reported 44,431 positive COVID cases on Friday.

His isolation wrapped roughly two weeks before he's set to host CNN's New Year's Eve Live from Times Square along with Anderson Cooper.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.