Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais After 'Real Housewives' Reunion Backlash

Kimberley Richards
·4 min read
Garcelle Beauvais, Andy Cohen and Lisa Rinna at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for Andy Cohen on Feb. 4. (Photo: Amy Sussman via Getty Images)
Garcelle Beauvais, Andy Cohen and Lisa Rinna at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for Andy Cohen on Feb. 4. (Photo: Amy Sussman via Getty Images)

Garcelle Beauvais, Andy Cohen and Lisa Rinna at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for Andy Cohen on Feb. 4. (Photo: Amy Sussman via Getty Images)

Bravo TV host Andy Cohen said he has apologized to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Garcelle Beauvais after he and the network were criticized on social media over episodes of the show’s reunion that aired last week.

Cohen said on Monday’s segment of his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” that he’s sorry for how he moderated parts of the reunion special. “I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning ― even worse ― to the serious conversation that was at hand,” he said, according to a clip published by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account.

During the second installment of the reality TV show’s reunion special, cast member Erika Jayne was asked to address an Instagram story she once posted that showed Beauvais’ memoir, “Love Me As I Am,” in a trash can.

Jayne said that fellow cast mate Lisa Rinna was the one who actually threw the book in the trash and that she merely posted the image in retaliation over a grievance she had with Beauvais.

Rinna explained that she threw Beauvais’ book in the trash because she was upset the actor and former co-host of “The Real” referred to her daughter’s battle with an eating disorder in the memoir. Beauvais and Rinna said during the reunion special that they’d “moved on” from the issue after Beauvais had the reference removed from an audio version and a second edition of the book.

But soon after that exchange, Cohen asked the group how the image of Beauvais’ book in the trash got circulated among cast mates, and then he flippantly diverted the conversation to the backlash Jayne faced at the time for seemingly neglecting to properly recycle items in her trash.

Many “ROBH” viewers on Twitter felt Cohen should have given more time to Rinna’s and Jayne’s behavior and how they bullied Beauvais by throwing her book in the trash and posting it on Instagram.

Some fans of the show have also criticized the reunion special for what they claim are racist undertones and microaggressions.

In the first installment, Beauvais had a tense exchange with cast member Diana Jenkins in which they discussed the racist online attacks Beauvais’ son, Jax, faced on social media over the summer.

Beauvais said that she thought Jenkins could have been behind the bots who unleashed racist remarks against her son. Jenkins denied involvement, but the two engaged in a back-and-forth over threats both of their families have received online.

Many people watching the segment thought Beauvais was being gaslighted by her cast members when she discussed her family’s experience with racist attacks.

In his Monday segment of “Andy Cohen Live,” the host also said that he has a “deep admiration” for Beauvais and that he has since talked to the cast member about the reunion and “should’ve been more in tune with her feelings.”

“I get it,” he said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • What’s Going on With Katy Perry’s Eyelid?

    This is a horror movie.

  • RHOBH 's Erika Girardi Doubles Down on Claim That Kathy Hilton Used Gay Slur in Aspen: 'I Was There'

    "I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday

  • Just A Timely Reminder Of Rishi Sunak's 'Wild' Morning Routine

    His mornings start with Miss Britney Jean Spears, of course

  • Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert

    ‘She’s glitching,’ one person commented on TikTok.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin