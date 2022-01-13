Andy, Candis Meredith issue response after Magnolia Network pulls show: Everything we know

Rasha Ali, USA TODAY
·5 min read

"Home Work" hosts Candis and Andy Meredith are responding to claims alleging they botched multiple home renovations, saying they're "devastated by the half truths and outright lies" after Magnolia Network removed their show from its lineup.

In a series of Instagram posts Wednesday, Andy Meredith acknowledged there were some renovation projects that didn't go according to plan.

"Although we are completely blindsided by the allegations made against us from projects of two years ago this week on a public stage, we are going to do our best to share more context to a one-sided narrative," he said in the caption of an Instagram video. "This is playing out on a public stage and that is simply not ok. There are clients who feel hurt and we will never take that away. But we cannot sit by and allow these malicious attacks to continue."

USA TODAY has reached out to Magnolia Network for comment.

Here's everything we know about the unfolding situation.

Original story: Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network removes show from lineup after botched renovation claims

Andy Meredith and Candis Meredith issued a lengthy response on Instagram following allegations they botched some home renovations.
Magnolia Network pulls Andy and Candis Merediths' show

On Monday, Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network pulled the Merediths' show from its lineup after homeowner Aubry Bennion detailed she was one of four clients who reached out to Magnolia as well as the Utah Department of Commerce's Consumer Protection Division about their experiences working with the hosts.

"Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith," Magnolia Network president Allison Page said Saturday in a statement to USA TODAY. "Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove 'Home Work' from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made."

Two other families, Vienna and Robert Goates and Teisha and Jeff Hawley also came forward and detailed their concerns while working with the Merediths on Instagram last week.

Homeowner comes forward with claims of 'disastrous' experience

In Bennion's story, which she said began in August 2019, she said the Merediths claimed they could complete a "full gut job" renovation of her kitchen for half of the initial $40,000 to 50,000 quote she received for the project. Instead, she said the experience was full of "disastrous" communication, "unlicensed and uninsured workers," a project promised to last three weeks that ended up taking more than five months without any indication from the Merediths or the production team of when it would be completed, and an ultimate cost of $40,000 out of Bennion's own budget that she says doesn't add up to the cost of materials.

"I share with hope that they will be held accountable for the ways in which they’ve hurt those of us left in the wake of their work," Bennion wrote, adding "if I knew at the start how miserable and unnerving the process would be, I wouldn’t have gone through with any of it."

Since her home renovation, Bennion said Candis Meredith reached out to her to make sure "everything was OK between us," at which point Bennion reiterated that she found the process unacceptable.

Andy and Candis Meredith respond to allegations on Instagram

Following Andy's first video, Candis also shared a 25-minute long video Wednesday in which she addressed the allegations from the Goateses, the Hawleys and Bennion.

"We have been warned that the 'Instagram mafia' would come for us, and we are in an extremely difficult position defending ourselves while not attacking or diminishing the feelings of others. At this point, due to the literal threat to the safety of our family, we have no choice but to share these things," Candis captioned her video.

The subsequent Instagram posts showed screenshots of text messages between Aubry Bennion and Teisha Hawley as well as videos of the renovation process and invoices.

In one of the captions, the couple states they've had the same phone number, so anyone who wants to reach out to them can do so instead of taking their issues public.

The Merediths noted they weren't made aware of Bennion's dissatisfaction with the project until "the eve of our television launch." The couple also shared they paid $32,000 of their own money for Bennion's project.

"This was a calculated attack and as she has stated herself, she wants us to lose it all," a caption on one of the Instagram posts read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andy and Candis Meredith (@andyandcandis)

The Merediths also shared a video taken with Teisha Hawley during the renovation process.

"We had NO SENSE whatsoever that they were as dissatisfied as they claim. We got within a week of COMPLETING the project when Jeff asked for a phone call. He stated that if the countertops were not in by Friday (the countertop installer had repeatedly canceled) we would be sued. I couldn’t sign that agreement, because it was wholly out of my control, and he took the project over," the caption read.

A subsequent video shared by the Merediths shows an emotional Candis who is pleading for the "bullying" to stop, as the public backlash has resulted in the couple's children also being targeted at school.

"This is so extremely upsetting. We have received death threats, our home is under police surveillance for our safety, and these comments and judgments of us, stating that we are liars, thieves and con artists are so extremely hurtful and based on one narrative amplified by others who were not part of any of these situations," the video caption says.

She continued: "We fully admit that we took on too much at one time, and that this was a hard road for these 4 clients’ renovation projects. We also acknowledge that after working in an extremely difficult industry for over 10 years, working with hundreds of people, there are inevitably going to be some who are dissatisfied"

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Andy, Candis Meredith speak out after Magnolia Network pulls show

