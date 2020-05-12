Anduril Industries expands to Seattle, seeks engineers to work on AI-centric defense tech

Founded in 2017, Anduril develops hardware and software centered around Lattice, an AI backbone allowing for real-time information analysis across the company’s range of products. Those products include a surveillance drone called the Ghost, an interceptor drone called the Anvil, medical transport drones and a border monitoring system that relies on sensor-equipped sentry towers.

Anduril’s customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the British Ministry of Defense. “We are building bigger and better systems for our military as quickly as we can,” Palmer Luckey, the venture’s founder, said in a news release. “The incredible pool of talent in the Seattle area helps us accelerate that.”