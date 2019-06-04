Andros Trophy to switch to all-electric cars on ice next winter

The Alps-based ice racing series introduced an electric car into its headline Elite Pro category at the end of the 2017-2018 season, before running a mix of internal combustion and electric machines in the class last winter. While the Exagon Engineering-built twin-motor, four-wheel drive, four-wheel steer machines, that produce the equivalent of 350 horsepower with 1600 Nm torque, won events, Jean Baptisite Dubourg claimed his fourth consecutive title aboard a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) V6 engine machine car last winter.

The series’ top class will now switch to being fully electric this year, with entries limited to 12 cars, which will be shared by drivers in the Elite and Elite Pro classes.

World Rallycross driver Andreas Bakkerud has competed in selected Andros events in recent years, and while the series is planning to include more ‘international’ drivers going forward, plans are also being formed to create a rallycross category with the electric cars.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Promotor 2MO tested an Andros Sport 01 machine back-to-back with a DA Racing World Rallycross specification Peugeot 208 Supercar at the Faleyras circuit on Monday.

The electric machine, only the second four-wheel-drive electric rallycross known to have been run on a rallycross track (after STARD’s HIPER machine), completed over 30 laps with drivers Nicolas Prost and Dubourg focusing on suspension refinement and tyre selection.

Tyres used in the rallycross events will be grip-limited, to make the space-frame machines slide in a similar way to how they do when racing on ice.

Story continues

“This new concept is a good challenge for us and gives two advantages to our teams,” explained 2MO owner Max Mammers. “The first is through marketing, with the possibility to extend our national presence to places like Loheac, Faleyras or Dreux for example, and also financial, so there is a quicker return on the investment for teams.”

The rallycross category is planned to be run at French rallycross events as a standalone support category “in regions where Trophee Andros does not take place” said a statement.