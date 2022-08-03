Android fans will flip for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+—get it at Walmart for 41% off

The Samsung Galaxy S7+ is one of the best tablets for students, due to its large storage and extended battery life.

With back-to-school season coming, everyone is trying to find the best savings possible on new tech to help them succeed in the classroom. Streamline your success this school year by taking notes, viewing documents and videos and more all on one powerful tablet. Fortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ has the power and features to help you get ahead of the class—for a sweet price, too.

$499.99 at Walmart

Walmart is offering a scholarly deal on the Galaxy Tab S7+, currently marked down from $849 to just $499.99, saving you $349.01. That means you can get this 128-gigabyte tablet and the S Pen stylus to take notes with for a 41% discount.

We dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ as one of the best tablets you can buy for its thin bezel, vibrant 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, ample storage space and amazing battery life, which lasted for eight hours of constant video playback in our tests. Plus, it comes with Samsung's S Pen, which is accurate (and quick!) when doodling or taking notes in class. It may be a small screen, but it can offer stunning visuals for videos and game streaming.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with its own stylus, the S Pen, so you can turn the tablet into a notepad.

While the S7+ is outclassed by Apple iPad models, one of its secret weapons is its expandable storage. You can add up to one terabyte of extra storage space via a microSD card, while its USB-C port allows for high-speed data transfers to and from external storage devices. Those unfamiliar with Android devices may struggle with the software, but devoted Android users will surely find good use for the S7+ (especially at this price).

As you get started with your back-to-school shopping, this is a great deal you won't want to miss—check out this deal today!

