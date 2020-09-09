Android 11 released: Rolling out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones today

After months of testing it in beta, Google has finally started to >roll out the final version of Android 11 today. The release is currently rolling out for a select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones. Other Android partner brands will also start receiving the update soon.

The final build of the Android 11 is currently available for Pixel 2 (review), Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4A phones.

Excited that Android 11 starts rolling out today, with better ways to communicate, new ways to manage your devices & media, and even more control over your data and privacy. https://t.co/KSFYYPgajr " Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 8, 2020

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 (review) and OnePlus 8 Pro (review) will be getting Android 11 today in India, Europe and North America, Europe.

Say hello to the next release of @Android with #OxygenOS11. Based on Android 11, the newest version of OxygenOS is faster, smoother, and smarter than ever before, with new features designed to make one-handed operation easier and more intuitive. pic.twitter.com/l8siRqxt63 " OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 9, 2020

Oppo X2, Reno 3 and Realme X50 Pro will also start to receive the Android 11 update today.

We are thrilled to announce that #realme is among the first smartphone brands to provide @Android 11 to its users. Our official Android 11 Preview is now available for #realmeX50Pro. Check out #realmeCommunity to join & get to enjoy #Android11 right away' https://t.co/WPdPu0VFow pic.twitter.com/V53vjphyHO " realme (@realmemobiles) September 8, 2020

Xiaomi is also rolling out Android 11 to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

Google promises to expect "more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months," so today's launch will likely be the first of many Android 11 update announcements for the next few weeks.

Android 11 comes with various new features, but as a whole, the new operating system is less about new functionalities and more about increasing the efficiency of using a device running Android 11 and making multitasking smoother.

In the latest version of the operating system, some major interface changes have been made the Message app. You will now see Facebook Messenger-like notification bubbles for easy access, among other things.

There's also new media controls, more restrictive permissions settings, a new screenshot interface, a system-level smart home control menu, and more.

Android 11 will also come with over a 100 new emojis.

📲 Android 11 is out now and includes 117 new emojis https://t.co/UxEZbG6jns pic.twitter.com/rwjPt6dchv " Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) September 8, 2020

Notably, some Android 11 features are still exclusive to Pixel phones, like AR-location sharing, Smart Reply on Gboard, and intelligently names folders.

