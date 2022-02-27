Andriy Yarmolenko set to return to West Ham training after compassionate leave over Ukraine invasion

(Getty Images)

West Ham manager David Moyes is hopeful that Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko could return to training tomorrow after being given compassionate leave.

Yarmolenko was given time off by West Ham in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week and he was left out of their squad for Sunday’s win over Wolves.

Hammers midfielder Declan Rice revealed Yarmolenko was very emotional at the training ground earlier this week when news broke that his homeland had been invaded.

The forward was duly given time off by West Ham, who showed their support to him and his country ahead of kick-off with their game against Wolves.

Moyes has praised football’s response and support for Ukraine and he is also hopeful Yarmolenko could return to training on Monday, provided he feels ready to.

(Getty Images)

“I said before that I think Premier League football is looked to throughout the world,” said Moyes.

“Wherever you are in the world, Premier League football is watched, whatever continent you are [on].

“I think there is a message coming from the Premier League and the Premier League footballers. You saw it last night at the Manchester City and Everton game.

“It was a brilliant message that they are putting out all round, saying nobody over here, nobody in this part of the world, is recognising war. We don’t want to. We don’t want to hear about.

“We support Ukraine and we want to try and support our player in Yarmolenko. At the moment, we have given him a bit of time off.

“I am hoping and I believe he is going to come back into training tomorrow. But we are really just more interested that he has got his family safe and everybody connected with himself is okay.”

West Ham showed their support for Yarmolenko by warming up in tops with his name on the back on Sunday.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Messages of support were displayed on screens at the London Stadium as well, while Rice also held up a shirt with his name on before kick-off.

“It is so important, for me and for the team, the club and everyone to support Yarmo,” said Rice.

“The day it started we saw him at the training ground and he was in bits, we are there for him and the people of Ukraine.

“We are all with Yarma and the tap on the shirt gave it good luck. He has some family in Ukraine at the minute so is going through some tough times, he sent us a message in the group chat before the game saying: ‘Good luck boys’.”