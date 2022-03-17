Andriy Yarmolenko nets extra-time winner as West Ham stun Sevilla

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Sims, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Andriy Yarmolenko climbed off the bench to sink Sevilla as West Ham prolonged their European adventure with a dramatic extra-time win.

The Hammers, debutants in the knockout stage of the Europa League, stunned one of the tournament favourites and six-time winners at a raucous London Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Tomas Soucek headed West Ham level in the first half.

And on a genuine European glory night, reminiscent of Upton Park in its heyday, Yarmolenko fired the Hammers to a 2-1 aggregate victory and into a historic quarter-final.

The Ukraine international also scored against Aston Villa on Sunday in what was an emotional first appearance since Russia invaded his homeland.

West Ham, who looked comfortable at this level throughout the group stage, went straight on the offensive and Pablo Fornals saw an early volley blocked.

Tomas Soucek
Tomas Soucek (behind) levelled for West Ham (Nigel French/PA)

Sevilla threatened when Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial’s effort was blocked and Jesus Navas hooked the loose ball onto the roof of the net.

The Spanish side should have taken the lead in the 26th minute but Youssef En-Nesyri was denied by a superb point-blank save from Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham came agonisingly close moments later when Said Benrahma fed Michail Antonio in the area.

Manuel Lanzini
Manuel Lanzini (centre) went close for West Ham (Nigel French/PA)

The striker, who passed a late fitness test after going off injured against Aston Villa on Sunday, saw his shot deflected by Jules Kounde and pushed out by keeper Yassine Bounou.

Soucek slid in to bury the rebound but he was just beaten to the ball by defender Nemanja Gudelj, who touched it clear.

But the Czech midfielder did strike six minutes before half-time to level the tie with a towering header at the far post from Antonio’s cross.

David Moyes
David Moyes’ West Ham are through to the last eight of the Europa League (Nigel French/PA)

Soucek almost had another after the break following a jinking run from Declan Rice, but Bounou saved his drive and Rice shanked the rebound wide.

West Ham had built up a head of steam and Manuel Lanzini’s shot was parried with Gudelj hooking away the Argentinian’s attempt to steer in the rebound.

It was at times relentless pressure from the hosts, but they had a let-off when Sevilla countered and Tecatito Corona fired over.

A late West Ham rally failed to produce a winner inside 90 minutes – Benrahma going closest with a curler held by Bounou – and the tie went into extra time.

Soucek was inches away again when he met Craig Dawson’s knockdown at the far post but could not guide it home.

But Yarmolenko won it for David Moyes’ men when Bounou pushed away a Fornals shot straight to him to finish at the far post, sparking joyous celebrations on the pitch and bedlam in the stands.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kathy Griffin spills the tea on everything from pill addiction to Dave Chapelle: ‘I think he’s a genius. I just think that he’s also transphobic’

    Kathy Griffin clearly still has “no f****s left to give.” In a recent interview on The New York Times podcast Sway, the comic goes into detail for host Kara Swisher about the traumatic ordeal she experienced after a suicide attempt — while also touching on her views about cancel culture, particularly how it’s impacting comedians like Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle. “I tried to kill myself, and ended up in the psych ward,” Griffin said bluntly.

  • Kim Kardashian is taking 'the high-road' with Kanye West: 'He's the father of my kids'

    Kim Kardashian hopes to shield kids from Kanye West drama.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Caleb Jones, Jonathan Toews score two each as Blackhawks rally past Senators 6-3

    OTTAWA — For the second straight game the Ottawa Senators learned they can ill afford to sit back on a lead. Saturday night the Senators had a solid start only to see it slip away along with the game as they fell 6-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks (22-30-8) were led by veterans Jonathan Toews, who scored twice, and Patrick Kane, who picked up three assists. Caleb Jones also scored twice with Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome rounding out the scoring. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots, wh

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Edmonton Stingers win 2nd straight in Calgary, but fail to advance in Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8. The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential. The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, wit