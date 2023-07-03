Andrey Rublev, Russia’s anti-war tennis player, relieved to be back at Wimbledon after ban

Andrey Rublev was the first Russian player to speak out against his nation's attack on Ukraine - Reuters/Toby Melville

Russia’s Andrey Rublev insists there is no bad blood between Wimbledon organisers and himself, despite his exclusion from last year’s Championships, and backs their decision to give Ukrainian players special treatment this year.

In 2022, the world No 7 spent the Wimbledon fortnight at a tennis club in Barcelona, only catching glimpses of the world famous grass courts 900 miles away on the television screens dotted around the place.

His first steps through the gates of the All England Club last week were not tentative, nor was he nervous about the reception he would get. “Finally, finally,” was all he could think, he says, and his warm feelings towards the club have not changed as a result of being cast out.

“For me I think it’s maybe, I hope, a bit better,” he said of relations with the organisers. “We had so many calls with the tournament, we found some understanding. I think because we were also talking for the future of many things, there was a point where there was a bit of connection and maybe this little point will grow and it will bring tennis [into a] much better position than where it is today.

“Of course it was tough not to play. All the players are practising to play these four tournaments, the four most important of the year. When you miss one of them, it doesn’t matter what happens, it’s always tough.”

It seemed especially harsh for someone like Rublev to miss out, considering he was the first Russian player to make anti-war statements at the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022.

As Vladimir Putin prepared his troops to launch the invasion, Rublev – who beat Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round on Monday – made headlines around the world for writing “no war please” on the camera lens after his semi-final match in Dubai, but he missed out on Wimbledon that summer regardless.

The tournament organisers have been strong-armed into reversing the ban this year, due in part to heavy fines handed out by the ATP and WTA. Understanding the distress this might cause Ukrainian players, the All England Club are funding their accommodation for the duration of the event as well as providing training facilities for the entire British grass court season.

“I think it’s good and it should be like this,” Rublev says. “I can only say thanks to Wimbledon that they are taking care of those things, and trying to support them.”



Rublev is one of 16 Russian and Belarusian players in attendance this fortnight, and all were required to sign personal declarations agreeing to compete as neutrals, not to make statements supporting the war or the regimes involved and not to receive any financial assistance from either nation or state-supported businesses.

Rublev says this was not a problem for him, as he has repeatedly publicly opposed the war, including after winning the ATP Finals last November.

Telegraph Sport sat down with the 25-year-old at Bulgari’s flashy flagship store on New Bond Street, as he is an ambassador for the brand. Three other people join us in a room above the main shop floor: Two are Rublev’s agents and the other a Bulgari public relations executive. They settle on plush seats behind the sofa we are sitting on, within Rublev’s eye-line.

While Rublev is genial throughout the interview, thoughtful with his responses and never once declines to answer a question, the PR army is jittery. It took the first mention of Rublev’s “please no war” statement for the Bulgari rep to jump in. “Please can we keep the questions to the tennis,” she says firmly.

“No, but let her finish the question,” Rublev tells her, before turning back shyly. “Are you asking if it affected me?”

Yes, how has your life changed since? Rublev nods, before delivering a passionate response.

“The moment I was writing that on camera, I was not thinking about what was going to happen,” he says. “I felt the need to and felt I wanted to. It was just a feeling from inside. The next day a few guys told me it went viral. I was surprised of course and, almost for the first time ever, there was almost 99.9 per cent only positive replies. Only good things.

“I received a couple of questions about why I didn’t [write] the same thing after the final [in Dubai], and I said I didn’t do it because that would be more hype. Now I know that it went well, to do it again would not be natural. Those things are very important and you cannot try to win benefits from them. You need to do it natural and like I did it first time. I did it a couple more times [since] in a different way, like in the Nitto ATP Finals.”

And he has had no negative repercussions since? “No.” Nor for his family? “No. Nothing like that,” he shakes his head.

He is clearly uncomfortable with the idea that he has received praise for speaking out against war, something he sees as obvious. But others have been less forthcoming with their sentiments on the war.

Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka began her press conference at Wimbledon on Saturday with a personal statement saying she is “not going to talk about politics, I’m here to talk about tennis only”. She felt moved to do so after run-ins with a Ukrainian journalist at the French Open – who pressed her to give her view on Belarus’s support of Russia – and she skipped two press conferences there. She later said she did not agree with Belarus president Aleksandr Lukashenko’s alliance with Putin.

Rublev has never shied away from the thorny political issues that inevitably follow him because of his nationality. When he won the Monte Carlo title in April, the biggest of his career, he cried on court while thanking the crowd. “Because being from the country where I am [from], to have international support all over the world, it means a lot,” Rublev said through tears.

He hopes to get the same from the Wimbledon spectators, but says he will not begrudge them if they do not. “We’ll see. I received already many good messages, ‘we will support you’, ‘we will come to watch your match’. So I hope it will be great. I’m excited.

“It doesn’t matter how it goes. I finally can compete in Wimbledon and this is the most important thing. My relationship will not change to Wimbledon or the spectators, it will be the same. I will always love to come back to compete here.”