Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.14

Andrews Sykes Group plc's (LON:ASY) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.14 on 16th of June. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which is above the industry average.

Andrews Sykes Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Andrews Sykes Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Earnings per share could rise by 3.9% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 99%, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.071, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.244. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.9% per year. While growth may be thin on the ground, Andrews Sykes Group could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Andrews Sykes Group's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Andrews Sykes Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

