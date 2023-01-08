Andrews scores 27, No. 23 Baylor women beat No. 21 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 27 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Caitlin Bickle had double-doubles, and No. 23 Baylor defeated No. 21 Kansas 75-62 on Saturday night.

Littlepage-Buggs had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Bickle had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Ja'Mee Asbury scored 11 for the Bears (12-3, 3-0 Big 12).

Andrews, who scored a career-high 30 in a win over Oklahoma earlier in the week, scored 14 points in the third quarter, going 5-for-5 from the field with two 3-pointers and added a pair of free throws. She finished 10-of-16 from the field, made three 3-pointers, and was 4-for-4 from the line.

Kansas was within three points late in the third quarter after Zakiyah Franklin scored on the fast break and followed it up with a 3-pointer. Baylor scored the last seven points of the quarter, however, and led 56-47 heading to the fourth.

Baylor went up by 12 in the fourth quarter, but the lead was down to 65-61 with 2:43 remaining after Franklin hit a jumper for the Jayhawks. Kansas would not make another field goal, missing five in a row to finish the game. Baylor put the game away with a layup by Andrews, a three-point play by Asberry, and 5-of-6 free throws in the final minute.

Wyvette Montgomery led Kansas (12-2, 2-1) with 19 points. Holly Kersgieter and Chandler Prater scored 11 points each.

Littlepage-Buggs had 13 points and six rebounds in the first half. Baylor led 16-13 after one quarter and Littlepage-Buggs scored the final five points for the Bears as Baylor broke from a 23-all tie in the second quarter to lead 32-27 at the break.

It was the first meeting between two Top 25 women's teams at Allen Fieldhouse since No. 1 Baylor defeated No. 17 Kansas 82-60 on Jan. 13, 2013.

Baylor has won four straight. The Bears are 2-3 against ranked teams, with wins over Oklahoma and Kansas and losses to Maryland, Michigan and Arizona.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

