Andrews leads VMI against Queens after 20-point game

Queens Royals (3-5) at VMI Keydets (5-5)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays Queens after Walker Andrews scored 20 points in VMI's 113-51 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Keydets have gone 3-0 at home. VMI ranks eighth in the SoCon in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Augustinas Kiudulas leads the Keydets with 7.1 boards.

The Royals are 0-4 on the road. Queens is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

VMI is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Queens allows to opponents. Queens' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than VMI has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

Chris Ashby is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Royals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press