Andrews banks in winner with 3.2 seconds left, scores 17, UCLA edges Riverside 66-65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 17 points, including a driving layup with 3.2 seconds left, and UCLA, minus coach Mick Cronin who missed the game with COVID, pulled out a 66-65 win over UC Riverside on Thursday night.

The Bruins, who had an 11-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes to play, fell behind 65-63 when Nate P:ickens made two free throws with 48.8 left. Aday Mara got one back at the foul line at 41 seconds but after running the block down, the Highlanders put up an airball and lost the rebound out of bounds at 9.5.

Andrews got the inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast, sinking a short bank shot from the right edge of the lane.

The Highlanders never got off a final shot.

Will McClendon added 11 points for UCLA (5-2), which ran its home winning streak to 29 with assistant coach Darren Savino handling the team. Berke Buyuktuncel sprained his ankle late in the first half and did not return. Sebastian Mack also sprained his ankle on the last defensive play of the game.

Isaiah Moses scored 21 points, 16 in the second half, for Riverside (3-5). Kyle Owens scored all 18 of his points in the first half. Pickens added 14 points, 10 in the second half.

The Highlanders hit 14 3-pointers in 32 attempts, five each for Owen and Moses.

The Highlanders went 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal and UCLA turned that into a 13-1 run to take a 55-44 lead with 8:27 to play. Six points came from the foul line but McClendon and Mara capped the surge with a 3-pointer and dunk, respectively.

Riverside stormed right back, hitting four consecutive shots, the last three 3-pointers, and pulled within 58-55. McClendon had a 3 to keep the Highlanders from catching the Bruins and then added another to put the lead at 61-56 with four minutes to play.

But when Pickens and Moses hit 3-pointers, the Highlanders had caught back up at 63 with 1:40 remaining.

UCLA missed four straight shots before Andrews hit the winner.

Owens drilled five 3s on seven attempts to help Riverside that within 34-32 at halftime, which featured six ties and 12 lead changes..

The Bruins, who were off eight days since losing to No. 11 Gonzaga in Hawaii, have another extended break before playing at No. 18 Villanova on Dec. 9.

——- Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball