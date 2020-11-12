Andrew Zimmern says this ingredient is more traditional than turkey at Thanksgiving - but you’ve probably never tried it

On his television shows, chef Andrew Zimmern traipses around the globe, tasting the world’s best foods and giving viewers a glimpse into other people’s kitchens. But when it comes to Thanksgiving, he prefers to invite people over to his place, so he can share his personal spins on the holiday’s familiar foods.

This year, because of the pandemic, Zimmern trades in his annual all-day open house – with family and friends stopping by throughout the morning, joining the sit-down feast, or popping by to nibble a dessert – for a smaller, safer dinner. As he figures out how his own Thanksgiving menu will change when scaled down to only two people, he demonstrates a few favorite dishes. Though he normally makes them for dozens of people, he tells Yahoo Life that these recipes work for either a solo dinner or a pod-full of people.

“When I was little, Thanksgiving was a huge affair,” he says, with three-dozen or more people piled into his Uncle Richard’s home in Connecticut. The dishes he ate at the kids’ table there became his comfort food as an adult, and the basis for what he cooks when he hosts Thanksgiving.

Zimmern updates the traditional green bean casserole into a lighter version that keeps the all-important crispy top. With a Montauk oyster chowder, he draws on his East Coast upbringing to pay homage to the first Thanksgiving and honor the Indigenous people on whose land Americans live. Then, he finishes the menu with his Aunt Suzanne’s super simple caramel pecan bars. But as he presents his own showstoppers, he also gives tips and tricks to make the holiday meal special, whether cooking his recipes or your own family favorites.

Steamed Green Beans with Toasted Almond-Mushroom Pesto

Even without an all-day party to prepare for, Zimmern still takes the opportunity to get a head start on his green beans with toasted almond-mushroom pesto. The healthful spin on the condensed-soup classic casserole keeps all of the flavor, he jokes, but none of the gloppiness. By mixing up the pesto and steaming the beans the previous day, he can simply sauté them together before serving – using just one pan and freeing up oven space.

“You use all five senses when you cook,” he points out. But while most people know to touch, taste, smell, and watch their food, he listens carefully to the pesto to understand when to add the mushroom and almond mix, and to know when it reaches ideal crispness. When he first puts the butter in the pan, the spattering sound stems from the water evaporating out of the fat. When it quiets down, the butter solids start to brown, signaling to add the pesto. As that releases its juices – as necessary before it can crisp – he keeps everything in one pan by placing the green beans on top, letting them reheat right in the steam of their future toppings. Then, the pesto alerts him as it finishes cooking: “The pan changed its tone,” he says. “The music of the pan changed; I can tell the liquid is gone.”

Ingredients

Instructions

Servings: 6-8 people

Place the oil in a large no-stick skillet. Saute the mushrooms until browned. Add the onion and garlic and saute until glassy and just turning color

