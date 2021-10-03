Andrew Wiggins receives COVID-19 vaccine

Shams Charania: Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated and will be available for all games this season.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated and will be available for all games this season. – 2:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Retired NBA player-turned-ESPN analyst Jay Williams is fed up with the narrative being flipped to focus on NBA players who are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, via Mediaite: “The media is a problem. The fear-mongering needs to stop! Every damn narrative I read over the past couple days… is ‘the unvaxxed vs the vaxxed. The minorities voice that shouldn’t be heard, the progressive NBA is not setting the right example!’ “This is problematic. Because the real narrative is over 90 percent of the damn NBA is vaccinated, but what do we do? We double and triple down on the unvaxxed and we turn it into the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated. Don’t do that, stop doing that!” -via TalkBasket / October 2, 2021

Green is vaccinated. He’ll be able to play for the Warriors in their home arena this season. But he says he supports Wiggins’ decision and his skepticism. “I think there’s something to be said for people’s concern about something that’s being pressed so hard. Like, why are you pressing this so hard? Like, so much. You’re just pressing and pressing and pressing. I think you have to honor people’s feelings and their beliefs. And I think that’s been lost when it comes to vaccinated and non-vaccinated.” -via For The Win / October 2, 2021

LeBron James: Couldn’t have said it any better -via Twitter / October 2, 2021