Andrew Wiggins' Bonkers Dunk Over Luka Doncic 'Took His Soul'

Andrew Wiggins’ “poster” dunk over Luka Doncic on Sunday counted for a mere 2 points. But for symbolism, it meant so much more.

The Warriors forward’s soaring slam in the face of the Mavericks superstar with about 6:40 left in Golden State’s 109-100 victory punctuated the team’s dominance. They took a 3-0 lead in the NBA’s Western Conference finals.

And to think the moment could have been ruined by an offensive foul call, which was overturned. That allowed Wiggins to keep the spotlight.

ANDREW WIGGINS POSTER ON LUKA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EMwNh6mnEY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2022

The jam also got fellow NBA players and fans buzzing on Twitter.

“Wiggins took his soul,” one observer wrote. (See the tweets below.)

Even Doncic (who scored 40 points) had to hand it to Wiggins.

“That was impressive, I’m not going to lie,” Doncic said, per ESPN. “I saw the video again, and I was like, ooh. That was pretty incredible.”

Wiggins took his soul 😳 — Big-_-Bongz07 (@Spiritual_Bongi) May 23, 2022

🚨Live look at Luka’s postgame press conference 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4CKq9DSHj6 — 🚨Emergency Sports!🚨 (@EmergencySport5) May 23, 2022

The Luka fan boys are out in droves crying about this one. pic.twitter.com/FCLKys1c2H — Secret Agent Randy Beans🦌 🧀 🍺 🦡 🏋🏻‍♂️ (@jacobandersonWI) May 23, 2022

This was the series right here. You do not comeback after your gawd gets the hammer dropped on him like that. — America smell like b*tch in here (@lawdog1911) May 23, 2022

Man’s was baptized on national tv. Wiggs Poster is what made me sleep. No team is coming back from that 😂😂😂 — Irewole.sol (@KabiyesiiStainz) May 23, 2022

Daaaaamn! — Justin Haynes (@Sinner092291) May 23, 2022

ANDREW WIGGINS EXPLODES TO THE RIM ON TNT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/p18kLhcf1p — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2022

ANDREW WIGGINS JUST MURDERED LUKA 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/j5uwUGSpue — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 23, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...