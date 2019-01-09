Andrew Wiggins denies calling Dennis Schroder 'gay'

Sporting News
Wiggins could face a fine from the NBA for his comments.

Andrew Wiggins denies calling Dennis Schroder 'gay'

Wiggins could face a fine from the NBA for his comments.

Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 40 points in a win over the Thunder on Tuesday, but his postgame comments in the locker room garnered more attention than his play on the court.

When asked about how Thunder guard Dennis Schroder reacted toward T-Wolves players after an injury to OKC forward Nerlens Noel, Wiggins raised a few eyebrows.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

"I don't know what's wrong with him. Uh, he was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason," Wiggins appeared to say. "I look right through him. He's not someone I look at as a problem. Not at all."

Wiggins later addressed his comments on Twitter and denied using the word "gay."

MORE: NBA wrap: Andrew Wiggins scores 40 points in Timberwolves' win over Thunder | Nerlens Noel injury update: Thunder C (concussion) out of hospital after scary fall

Wiggins could face a fine from the NBA for his comments if the league determines he said "gay." Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 for using "derogatory and offensive language" in November when he described Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. by saying: "No homo, he’s longer than you expect.”

What to Read Next