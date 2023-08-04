Andrew Tate wins appeal from Romanian court to be released from house arrest

Andrew Tate has won his appeal in a Romanian court to be released from house arrest pending trial.

The controversial influencer has been held in Romania charged with human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it "replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from 4 August until 2 October."

A spokesperson for the Tate brothers, confirmed the pair are no longer under house arrest, but said the pair were limited to travel within Bucharest and Ilfov county.

"However, they may have the opportunity to travel beyond these boundaries with the prior approval of the courts," the spokesperson added.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Romanian judicial system for their fair consideration.

"This positive outcome gives us confidence that more favourable developments are on the horizon and the truth is beginning to prevail."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tate added: "After 10 months - three in jail, seven at home.

"After 15m euro of asset seizures. After an indictment based on nothing. The file was passed to a judge, who has ruled it weak and circumstantial.

"I have been released from house arrest, but must remain within Romania."

Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers are accused of tricking seven women into sexual exploitation on fake promises of a relationship or marriage - a technique authorities have labelled the "loverboy method".

It is alleged that the Tate brothers, along with the two Romanian female suspects, formed the group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania and other countries - including the US and UK.

The brothers were first arrested at a property in Bucharest in December last year and held in custody until March - when they were released under house arrest.

The former professional kickboxer has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged the case is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

Andrew Tate, who has been based mainly in Romania since 2017, is an online influencer who has amassed millions of followers, particularly among young men.