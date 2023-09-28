Andrew Tate travel restrictions eased - but he still can't get back his cars and watches

Andrew Tate can travel anywhere in Romania after a court eased travel restrictions on the controversial influencer.

Since August, Tate hasn't been able to travel outside the Bucharest area without a judge's approval.

The 36-year-old is alleged to have exploited women to earn money for his webcam business and faces charges including human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

A number of women have said they were tricked with promises of love and marriage before being sexually exploited and controlled.

He and his brother, Tristan, deny all the claims.

Despite the loosening of restrictions, which came after he attended court on Tuesday, he still can't leave Romania.

Andrew Tate told journalists outside court that "things are moving in the correct direction".

"There's not a single video of an abused girl or one single statement against us," he said.

"If you get too big and too successful, people are going to come and try and attack you."

He also asked the judge if he could get back assets seized in January, which included luxury cars, designer watches and cash.

Authorities said at the time that the confiscated property was worth €3.6m (£3.12m).

It could be used for compensation for the victims and to pay for the investigation if the allegations are proven.

"They took a lot of stuff... 15 cars, and they took a lot of things of a lot of value," Tate told reporters.

"It'd be nice to get my things back."

However, the court put off discussing his assets until early November.

The Tate brothers were arrested in December and were held in jail until March, when they were moved to house arrest.

Charges against them and two co-accused women followed in June.

Tate quickly achieved fame and notoriety in the last few years due to clips of him speaking appearing on TikTok and other platforms.

He's now been banned by most mainstream social media services - apart from X, where he has nearly eight million followers.