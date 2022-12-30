Andrew Tate: The self-proclaimed misogynist influencer

Antoinette Radford - BBC News
·4 min read

The controversial British-American online influencer Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania as a part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

The self-proclaimed "misogynist" rose to fame after he was removed from the British reality TV show Big Brother in 2016 over a video that appeared to show him attacking a woman. He said at the time that the footage had been edited and was "a total lie trying to make me look bad".

Now, the 36-year-old former kickboxer boasts over 3.5 million followers on Twitter.

Videos about Mr Tate are popular online. On TikTok, videos with the #AndrewTate hashtag have been viewed more than 12.7 billion times. But that figure also includes videos made by people criticising the influencer.

In an interview with another YouTuber, he said he was "absolutely a misogynist", and added: "I'm a realist and when you're a realist, you're sexist. There's no way you can be rooted in reality and not be sexist."

In that same video, he described women as "intrinsically lazy" and said there was "no such thing as an independent female".

Numerous social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, have banned him - with the latter saying that "misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated".

Mr Tate was banned from Twitter for saying women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted. He has since been reinstated.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT)
Andrew Tate was detained by Romanian security forces on Thursday along with his brother

As for his career, Mr Tate has described himself as a "self-made multimillionaire" and said he earned money through "a little webcam business from my apartment".

"I had 75 women working for me in four locations and I was doing $600,000 a month from webcam," he said in a podcast interview.

In a now-deleted page on his website he said he brought women into the "adult entertainment industry".

"My job was to meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, test if she's quality, get her to fall in love with me to where she'd do anything I say and then get her on webcam so we could become rich together," he wrote on the site in January 2022.

Tate works alongside his brother, Tristan, who told The Daily Mirror that their business was "all a big scam" which saw men pay to talk to women online.

"I've seen men sell cars, TVs... This guy's gran passed away and they were waiting for the sale of the house. When the house was sold he'd get £20,000 and promised it to [a model], to pay for her fake financial problem," Tristan told The Mirror.

Tristan was also arrested alongside Mr Tate at his home in a suburb of the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for Mr Tate told the Daily Mirror that they could not provide any details regarding the human trafficking and rape allegations. But he said: "Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can."

Earlier this week, Mr Tate was engaged in a row with environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. He claimed to have 33 cars and said he would send her a list of their "respective enormous emissions".

Analysis box by Marianna Spring, Disinformation and social media reporter
Analysis box by Marianna Spring, Disinformation and social media reporter

It's been a rollercoaster of a year on social media for Andrew Tate. His notoriety snowballed after teenagers started spotting videos of him, some promoting misogyny and targeting women, all over their social media feeds back in the summer.

Seemingly in favour with social media algorithms, clips of Mr Tate on sites like TikTok accumulated millions of views - and raised big questions about what social media sites were pushing young users.

It was in August that these concerns over hate speech led to the banning of Mr Tate's accounts on major social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, where he had racked up millions of views and followers.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter in the autumn, Mr Tate was welcomed back to the site that he was banned from back in 2017, when he made remarks about women "bearing responsibility for being sexually assaulted". Since his return, he has again begun racking up hundreds of thousands of likes on Twitter, with his current follower tally at over 3 million.

In recent days, he had been trolling climate activist Greta Thunberg - who was not shy herself about making a joke or two about him in return. That led to a wave of hate targeting the 19-year-old, and several posts shared on Mr Tate's Twitter hinting at conspiracy theories about "globalist elites".

Latest Stories

  • Vivienne Westwood never stopped challenging the status quo

    TRIBUTE: As the fashion industry mourns one of its mavericks, Olivia Petter reflects on the designer’s lasting legacy

  • ‘I am howling!’: Janey Godley praised for parody video of Andrew Tate after Greta Thunberg comeback

    Comedian has offered her take on the bizarre feud with a short clip

  • Andrew Tate ‘detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape’

    The former kickboxer was held alongside his brother and two other suspects while his house was raided in Bucharest.

  • Voices: How Greta Thunberg mastered the art of the Twitter clapback

    When Andrew Tate decided to seek attention from Thunberg, the climate activist had the perfect retort

  • Elon Musk's conservative politics are hurting his personal brand and alienating Tesla's main customers, Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says

    The Tesla chief's embrace of conservative politics is at odds with the wealthy, environmentally conscious liberals who buy his cars, Krugman said.

  • Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate are both winners in their controversial Twitter feud — if their follower counts are anything to go by

    Thunberg and Tate publicly feuded on Twitter in a controversial back-and-forth that led the pair to gain hundreds of thousands of followers each.

  • Greta Thunberg makes cheeky dig at Andrew Tate over pizza box following arrest

    Greta Thunberg has responded to news that Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania, very possibly thanks to their Twitter spat. On Thursday (29 December), the controversial online influencer and his brother Tristan were detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It is speculated that the arrest may not have happened had he not posted a clapback video addressed to Thunberg on Twitter.

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. Ottawa's Alec Connell (Feb. 28, 1925-Feb. 22, 1927) and Toronto's Turk Broda (Dec. 9, 1939-Jan. 23, 1941) both had 12-game streaks. “He's a great goaltender,” Tampa Bay d

  • Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased. Yet, even at 13-2, the Eagles need their star QB to try to win one of the final two

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — Head coach Nick Nurse didn't mince words after his Toronto Raptors were run out of their own building by the Memphis Grizzlies. All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead Memphis past the struggling Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds as the Grizzlies dominated in all facets of the game, but especially in transition. "I don't know if that play tonight gives me much optimism at all," said Nurse, whose team has lost ei

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t