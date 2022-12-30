Andrew Tate Reportedly Arrested In Romania In Human Trafficking Case

Josephine Harvey
·2 min read

Andrew Tate, an internet influencer known for spreading deeply misogynistic views, was reportedly arrested and detained in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Romanian police executed search warrants and arrested four suspects ― two British and two Romanian nationals ― with suspected involvement in human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group, according to the country’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were among them, according to Reuters, which published images of Andrew Tate being escorted by Romanian police. The suspects will be detained for 24 hours, Romanian authorities said.

“The four suspects ... appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said, according to a Reuters translation.

A lawyer for the brothers confirmed their detention to Reuters.

The brothers grew up in England but moved to Romania several years ago. Andrew Tate told The Mirror earlier this year that they ran a lucrative business selling webcam calls to lingerie-clad women.

The Tate brothers were questioned by law enforcement in April, when Romanian police raided Andrew Tate’s home as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Tate, a U.S.-born former kickboxer, has been banned from multiple social media platforms over his sexist rhetoric. In 2017, he tweeted that women “must bare [sic] some responsibility” for being raped. He was kicked off of the reality TV show “Big Brother” in 2016 when a video surfaced appearing to show him attacking a woman.

Tate made headlines earlier this week for trying to troll environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who told him to get a life.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Family of six killed in house fire

    Family of six killed in house fire

  • Reindeer stew and power failure at Christmas for UK adventurers rowing Atlantic

    They are taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

  • Plaschke: LeBron James hints at wanting to leave Lakers. They should let him

    The Lakers have LeBron James under a guaranteed contract for at least two more seasons, and he's not guaranteeing he'll stay interested for that long.

  • Ted Danson's Life in Photos

    Born on Dec. 29, 1947 in San Diego, California, Ted Danson was raised in Flagstaff, Arizona, where his father worked as an archaeologist and the director of the Museum and Research Center of Northern Arizona. Danson transferred to Carnegie Mellon University and earned his BFA in 1972. In 1977, Danson married his second wife, Casey Coates.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • With Curry out, Poole scores 32 as Warriors beat Grizzlies

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals won in

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part