Andrew Tate released from house arrest ahead of human trafficking trial

(via REUTERS)

Andrew Tate has been released from house arrest following a successful appeal at a court in Romania.

The controversial social media influencer was charged in June with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. His brother Tristan and two Romanian women are also charged in the case.

They are alleged to have formed a criminal group in 2021 “to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, as well as in the UK and US. All four deny the allegations.

The suspects were held in police custody from December until March before a Bucharest court put them under house arrest.

In a written ruling on Friday, the Bucharest Court of Appeals said that it “replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from 4 August until 2 October.”

Tate, 36, who has lived in Romania since 2017, has repeatedly claimed prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

Investigators said the seven alleged victims were recruited following false claims of love, and were taken to Ilfov in Romania where they were forced to take part in pornography.

The women were allegedly controlled by ‘intimidation, constant surveillance’ and claims that they were in debt, prosecutors said. They have ordered the confiscation of assets from the Tate brothers including 15 luxury cars, luxury watches and about €2.9million they held in cryptocurrency.