Andrew Tate news - live: Former kickboxer detained in Romania over human trafficking and rape charges

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime in Bucharest (REUTERS)

Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, prosecutors said on Thursday.

A former kickboxer and problematic internet guru, Mr Tate will be detained for 24 hours for questioning alongside two Romanian suspects, according to a statement from the prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit.

“The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said.

Mr Tate and his brother Tristan Tate will be detained for 24 hours. The siblings have been under criminal investigation since April, it was reported.

Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Authorities used Mr Tate’s social media post in which he ridiculed a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, to confirm he was in the country.

This comes after Greta Thunberg responded to a tweet by Mr Tate, in which he boasted about his car collection and “their respective enormous emissions”, by inviting him to “enlighten” her by emailing “smalld***energy@getalife.com”.

Voices: Andrew Tate proves once again that he is the ultimate loser

05:40 , Maroosha Muzaffar

It was the ultimate clash of good versus evil, like Gandalf against Saruman, or Obi-Wan battling Anakin, or the Avengers vs Thanos; like when Taylor Swift was proved right over Kanye West, or when Meghan Markle’s point was made by a Jeremy Clarkson own goal.

It was a moment of pure, unadulterated, snort-Diet-Coke-from-your-nose joy. It was Twitter at its very best.

Nineteen-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, four times Nobel Peace Prize nominee and youngest ever Time person of the year, slapped down controversial influencer Andrew Tate in the most supremely careless and perfect way, writes Harriet Williamson:

Opinion: Andrew Tate proves once again that he is the ultimate loser

Andrew Tate used ‘loverboy method’ to lure women into the trafficking ring, authorities say

05:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Romanian authorities say that the Tate brothers used a “loverboy method” to lure women into their human trafficking ring.

The statement by the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism said: “The injured persons were recruited by British citizens [Tate brothers] by misleading as to the intention to establish a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of real feelings of love (the loverboy method).”

It added that “they were subsequently transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov County where, through the exercise of acts of physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant supervision, control and invocation of alleged debts), they were sexually exploited by the members of the group by forcing pornographic manifestations in order to produce and disseminate through social media platforms of material of such character and by subjecting them to the execution of work, forcibly, in order to obtain significant financial benefits consisting of sums of money obtained as a result of access to the materials by users.”

Andrew Tate along with his brother Tristan Tate has been detained for 24 hours in Romania for questioning by the police.

05:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

In less than a day, over 2 million people have liked a post from climate activist Greta Thunberg which mocked controversial influencer Andrew Tate for bragging about the emissions from his extensive luxury car collection.

On Tuesday, Mr Tate, a former kickboxer and influencer who has been banned from numerous social media services for violent and misogynistic rhetoric, tagged Ms Thunberg in a Twitter post, asking for her email address so he could “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions”.

Read the full story by Josh Marcus here:

Greta Thunberg tweet slamming Andrew Tate quickly gains 2 million likes

04:40 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Greta Thunberg has delighted her online followers with her brutal response to Andrew Tate.

Tate, a social media influencer who is often mired in controversy, sent a message to the environmental campaigner on Tuesday (27 December).

Over Twitter, he asked Thunberg to offer her comments on the carbon emissions of his cars.

Read the full story by Nicole Vassell here:

Greta Thunberg delivers brutal comeback to Andrew Tate after failed callout

04:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Andrew Tate has become the subject of mockery after taking more than 10 hours to come up with a limp response to Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

The “social media influencer” posted a video in a tweet, showing himself dressed in a dressing gown and smoking a cigar as he explained his comeback, which was branded by Twitter users as “pure cringe”.

It comes after Thunberg responded to a tweet by Tate, in which he boasted about his car collection and “their respective enormous emissions”, by inviting him to “enlighten” her by emailing “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.

The climate activist’s tweet quickly went viral, with people praising her for making “the greatest tweet of all time”.

Read the full story by Kate Ng here:

Andrew Tate mocked for ‘lame a**’ comeback after Greta Thunberg exchange

