Andrew Tate to face trial for human trafficking, rape and forming sexual exploitation gang

Romanian prosecutors sent Andrew Tate to trial on Tuesday - DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP

Romanian prosecutors sent divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects to trial on Tuesday on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have denied.

