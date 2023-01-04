Who is Andrew Tate? Influencer arrested in Romania

Seren Morris and Lowenna Waters
·9 min read
Women’s charities are calling for videos of Andrew Tate to be removed from TikTok (Instagram)
Women’s charities are calling for videos of Andrew Tate to be removed from TikTok (Instagram)

Influencer Andrew Tate, 36, was arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape. The former kickboxer was detained alongside his brother and two Romanian nationals.

Romanian officials arrested Tate in late December after an organised crime unit raided his property in Bucharest. Tate and his brother have been under criminal investigation since April. He will reportedly be detained for 30 days.

His arrest came soon after he provoked environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, boasting about his cars and the emissions they produce. In reponse, she tweeted: “please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.

Tate hit back with a video in which he asked someone off-camera to bring him pizza, sparking theories that the Romanian pizza boxes allegedly informed authorities of Tate’s whereabouts.

But who is Andrew Tate and how did he get famous?

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate was born Emory Andrew Tate III on December 14, 1986. He is an American-British kickboxer born in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Luton, England.

He is the son of the late chess player Emory Tate, and his mother was a catering assistant.

Tate worked as a TV producer while training as a kickboxer, before he went on to fight professionally.

His appearance on Big Brother in 2016 kick started his life in the public eye, and since then, Tate has gained notoriety for making offensive, misogynistic comments on social media, resulting in his current TikTok notoriety.

Videos of Tate have amassed millions of views on the social media platform, drawing widespread criticism and calls from women’s charities to have him removed.

But how did he get to this point?

Why was Andrew Tate banned from Meta’s Instagram and Facebook?

Meta banned Andrew Tate from Instagram and Facebook for violating its policies.

Commenting on the decision, Meta said that it removed Tate from its platforms for “violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals”, but did not provide further details, reports the BBC.

Tate earned infamy for his offensive remarks on social media since his brief stint on Big Brother in 2016 - which also ended in scandal after he was removed from the show over a video that appeared to show him attacking a woman - a clip he claimed had been edited.

He went on to gain notoriety online, with Twitter banning him from the platform after he said that women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.

At the time of his removal from the social media platform Instagram, Tate had 4.7 million followers, gaining appoximatley 1 million followers since June, reports the BBC.

Meta said it had removed the kickboxing star from its platforms for violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals but did not provide further details.

Responding to news of Mr Tate’s ban from Facebook and Instagram, Joe Mulhall, director of research at Hope Not Hate, said: “Tate poses a genuine threat to young men, radicalising them towards extremism misogyny, racism and homophobia.

“We’ve provided significant evidence to the major social media platforms, including Meta, about his activity and why he must be removed.

“We welcome Meta’s swift action to remove Andrew Tate and we’ll be putting pressure on TikTok to follow this example. They must act now to prevent further spread of these extremist views.”

In a statement, a TikTok spokesman said: “Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok. We’ve been removing violative videos and accounts for weeks, and we welcome the news that other platforms are also taking action against this individual.”

Ruth Davison, chief executive of women’s safety charity Refuge, said Meta had made the “right decision” in banning Mr Tate.

“This is the kind of decisive action needed to tackle the online radicalisation of young men towards a violently misogynistic worldview,” she said.

“The same kind of action is now needed outside of high-profile cases like this – we know that women are experiencing stalking, harassment and abuse online every day, often without so much as a response from social media companies.”

Big Brother appearance and removal

Andrew Tate appeared on the 17th season of Big Brother UK, in 2016. However, he was removed after a week after a video emerged of him violently hitting a woman with a belt and verbally abusing her.

Tate later said that the actions in the video were consensual and that he was still friends with the woman.

But Big Brother viewers had already called for him to be removed from the house after offensive tweets resurfaced.

He allegedly wrote abusive tweets about Girls Aloud singer Cheryl and was accused of being homophobic and racist.

Andrew Tate was removed from Big Brother after a week. (Â© Channel 5)
Andrew Tate was removed from Big Brother after a week. (Â© Channel 5)

Comments on depression and backlash

In September 2017, Tate drew attention–and faced a backlash–on Twitter after claiming that depression isn’t real.

In a tweet, he said: “Depression isn’t real. You feel sad, you move on. You will always be depressed if your life is depressing. Change it.”

Even Harry Potter author JK Rowling responded, by sharing his tweets and saying: “This thread will teach you a lot about the defence mechanism of projection, but zero about the real mental illness that is depression.”

Controversial comments on sexual assault

A month later in October 2017, amid the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations, Tate came under fire for saying that women should “bear responsibility” for being raped.

On Twitter, he said: “If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must [bear] some responsibility. I’m not saying it’s OK you got raped.

“No woman should be abused regardless. However with sexual assault they want to put zero blame on the victim whatsoever.”

At the time, he also said: “A man looking at you or whistling at you or asking your name isn’t harassment.

“This belief does discredit as a whole. Stick to the serious definitions and stop pretending normal male behavior is rape.”

He also said: “Women have been exchanging sex for opportunity for a very long time. Some did this. Weren’t abused.”

This backlash brought him more fame, which resulted in an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ podcast InfoWars, and saw him mingle with right-wing figures like Donald Trump Jr, Nigel Farage, and Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

TikTok fame and Hustler’s University

More recently, Tate has been going viral on TikTok for his  controversial comments. But his growth on the social media platform is not totally organic.

Tate has founded an online learning platform called Hustler’s University, which sees him charge his followers £36 a month to access courses about how to make money.

The website also sells specific programs for thousands of pounds–that supposedly teach subscribers how to get rich.

His subscribers can also earn money by selling a membership to someone else, similar to a multi-level marketing scheme.

The Guardian reported that thousands of Tate’s Hustler’s University members worked together to flood TikTok with videos of him in a “blatant attempt to manipulate the algorithm” and “artificially boost his content.”

Now, TikTok feeds are flooded with videos of Tate making offensive statements, mostly about women.

What has Andrew Tate said about women?

As well as his offensive comments about sexual assault, Tate has also said that women “belong in the home” and that they are a “man’s property.”

He has said that if a man sleeps with a woman while he has a girlfriend he loves, it doesn’t count as cheating, but if his girlfriend spoke to another man, he would consider it cheating.

Tate said a man shouldn’t let a woman go to a restaurant or nightclub with her friends if he isn’t there too, and that she should stay at home instead.

He has also said that “probably 40% of the reason” he moved to Romania was because it was easier to evade rape charges.

He added: “I’m not a rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.”

What have women’s charities said about Andrew Tate?

Policy lead at Rape Crisis England and Wales, Amelia Handy, told The Daily Mail: "These videos are a clear example of rape culture, where rape and sexual violence are minimised and survivors are blamed for crimes committed against them."

A spokeswoman from domestic abuse charity White Ribbon told MailOnline said: “Men and boys regularly watching and listening to negative presentations of masculinity may begin to adopt these attitudes and behaviours, believing that they are acting as the ‘ideal man.’

“This relates to being seen as tough, aggressive and suppressing emotion. These traits feed into gender norms, what ‘being a man’ and ‘being a woman’ is. Gender inequality is a direct result of traditional and negative stereotypes which confine women’s and men’s roles in society.”

She added: “Not only does this create a lot of pressure on men and boys, often affecting their mental health and self-image, it also creates dangerous cultures and environments for women and girls to exist in.

“Sexist and derogatory comments exist on the same spectrum as controlling behaviour and physical and sexual violence, which creates environments where men go on to murder women.”

Zainab Gulamali, policy and public affairs manager at Women’s Aid, told the publication: “Making derogatory comments and videos about abusing women is as dangerous as it is unacceptable: this normalises the misogynistic and sexist attitudes which are at the root of all violence against women and girls.

“We know that violence against women and girls is a spectrum, running from sexist comments and ‘banter’, right through to horrifically violent crimes and murder.

“Sexist actions and language that reinforce women’s inequality have been tolerated for too long. It is vital that we all challenge these deep-rooted misogynistic attitudes, which normalise women being emotionally abused, belittled, and controlled, as well as physically harmed.”

What has Andrew Tate said about the allegations of misogyny?

In a statement, Mr Tate denied he held misogynistic views and accused his critics of “twisting facts”.

“It is very unfortunate that old videos of me, where I was playing a comedic character, have been taken out of context and amplified to the point where people believe absolutely false narratives about me,” the statement said.

“Internet sensationalism has purported the idea that im (sic) anti women when nothing could be further from the truth. This is simply hate mobs who are uninterested in the facts of the matter trying to personally attack me.

“The media is spinning a false image of me, on repeat, and instagram bowing to pressure is a massive shame.

“I have nothing but positivity to spread regarding all PEOPLE, wether (sic) male OR female, and this has been reflected in all of my recent messaging and posts.”

Latest Stories

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l