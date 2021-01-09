'Absolutely revolting': Commentators in hot water over 'gross' behaviour
Former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds have been left red-faced after some expletive-laden banter about Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne was accidentally put to air.
Warne and Symonds, former teammates for Australia, were caught out discussing Labuschagne’s habits at the crease in less than complimentary terms before the BBL clash between the Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers.
The pair’s comments could be heard by viewers watching the match via streaming service Kayo, with the stream beginning before either Warne or Symonds knew they could be heard.
The former teammates took aim at Labuschagne’s unconventional mannerisms while at the crease, notably the somewhat extravagant fashion in which he turns down runs.
When Warne suggested Labuschagne’s leg spin be brought into Australia’s bowling attack, Symonds let rip.
"Do something now to his ADD (attention deficit disorder) f***ing pills," Symonds said.
Warne replied that Labuschagne should ‘bat properly’.
“Yeah, f---," Warne replied, before imitating Labuschagne’s calls of ‘no’.
“Jeez it's annoying. 'No!!!' Just f***ing bat properly.”
Symonds continued, saying ‘we'll have to give him the hog pile’, before adding ‘Mate, if you keep that sh*t up we're going to have to squash your guts out your arse’.
The commentary blunder didn’t go unnoticed by fans, with some upset by Symonds’ language towards those with ADD.
Oops! Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds forgot the microphones were on when they decided to rip into Marnus Labuschagne 😳 #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/Kpqfh20oil
— Steven Barrett (@stevebarrett88) January 8, 2021
Absolutely revolting behaviour from Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds. Ableist comments like these are never okay.
As someone who suffers from ADD I’d also like to say a massive f@ck you. You’re not funny. https://t.co/0NYjciXUOd
— Ash (@ashlyn_hb) January 8, 2021
shane warne and andrew symonds mocking marnus on live tv is disgusting. as professionals, even though those comments shouldn't have been said in the first place, they should know to conduct themselves better if there was a slight chance of them being on camera. its gross
— rebecca (@rebeccaaruthven) January 8, 2021
I am very disappointed to hear that Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds ripped into a young plater like Marnus tonight. While it was off air it is not good. 708 test wickets but we can’t have these things happen.
— Dan Paine Stapleton (@Dan_Stapo) January 8, 2021
Broadcaster Kayo later issued an apology for the incident.
"Our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise," the streaming service posted on Twitter.
Hey @lenphil29 @rpjward our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise.
— Kayo Sports (@kayosports) January 8, 2021
Renegades snap BBL losing streak
Mohammad Nabi has blasted the last-placed Melbourne Renegades to a thrilling six-wicket victory over the Adelaide Strikers, snapping their seven-game Big Bash losing streak.
Afghani Nabi made a BBL personal-best 71 not out as he carved up the Strikers' attack at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.
With tremendous support from teenager Jake Fraser-McGurk (29 not out), he hauled in the home side's 7-177 with one delivery to spare.
Player-of-the-match Nabi and Fraser-McGurk took 16 from the 19th over from Peter Siddle, leaving five to win off Wes Agar's last over.
Fraser-McGurk sealed only his team second win of the season when he glanced Agar's fifth-ball full toss.
"Batting with Nabi is an unbelievable experience," 18-year-old Fraser-McGurk said.
"All the nerves seem to go away when you've got the job at hand.
"I couldn't ask for much more."
The chase started badly when skipper Aaron Finch (14) exited angrily after being adjudged lbw to Agar.
Finch felt he had edged the ball but slow-motion replays suggested his bat made contact with his pad.
Jack Prestwidge (14) could consider himself even more unfortunate.
He survived back-to-back lbw appeals from successive Rashid Khan wrong 'uns but when wrapped on the pads by the third googly, he was given his marching orders despite television replays confirming the ball was spinning down leg-side.
Nabi and Fraser-McGurk ignored the rising asking rate to combine for 68 enterprising, unbeaten runs after the Strikers looked strongly placed following their innings.
Phil Salt (59) and Alex Carey (42) pounded the visitors' attack before the hosts were curtailed by a late Renegades fightback.
With AAP