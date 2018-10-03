Andrew Strauss steps down as ECB director of cricket

Andrew Strauss has resigned as director of cricket at the ECB, with the former England captain resigning after three-and-a-half years in the role.

The 41-year-old will remain in a “flexible role” with the ECB in order to help chief executive Tom Harrison to appoint his eventual successor, with former England head coach Andy Flower continuing in his interim role until the end of the calendar year.

Strauss initially stepped down from his day-to-day duties at the start of the summer in order to be with his family while his wife Ruth underwent treatment for cancer, and with Flower due to join up with the England Lions for their tour of India in January, a new appointment will need to be made in the coming months.

“After three and a half incredible years with the ECB, I have taken the difficult decision to step down from my role as director of England cricket,” Strauss said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Next year is potentially the most important the game has had in this country, with the World Cup on home soil and a home Ashes series, and we have an incredible opportunity to do something special. It is vital that the director of cricket can give consistent guidance and support to England Cricket through this period.

“Taking time out this summer to support my wife and kids, as Ruth goes through treatment for cancer, has given me the chance to fully consider what’s right for England and what’s needed at home. The role in cricket requires total focus and commitment to deliver the best results, yet right now I need far more flexibility than could ever be possible in my position in order to support my family.

andrew-strauss.jpg

Strauss will continue to work with the ECB in a flexible role (Getty)

“I will not be leaving the game completely – initially helping Tom to shape the role for my successor, then supporting a range of other ECB projects – but it’s important to see someone else in place for a crucial summer in 2019.”

With Strauss at the helm, England have secured home series wins over India, South Africa and Australia – regaining the Ashes in 2015 – and also enjoyed success abroad with a series win over South Africa in 2015/16.

As England captain, Strauss led his side to a famous Ashes win in Australia, with the 3-1 triumph in 2010/11 sealing their first success Down Under in 24 years, and also guided them to the top of the Test rankings in the same year. He briefly dabbled with a spell in the commentary box after his retirement in 2011, before deciding to join the ECB as director of cricket to oversee the Test, One-Day and Twenty20 sides in May 2015.

Andrew-Strauss1.jpg

Strauss took up the job in May 2015 (Getty)

“It has been hugely motivating and enjoyable to be working for the ECB and England cricket,” he added. “Before taking on this incredible role, I had little appreciation of all the selfless work that goes on across the ECB and throughout domestic cricket to ensure we have winning England teams and that the game, as a whole, keeps growing.

“I have been fortunate to be at the ECB at a time when ground-breaking progress has been made, giving cricket a platform to evolve and inspire for years to come. I would like to express my gratitude to Tom[Harrison], Colin Graves and the leadership team for their commitment and support in helping to drive English cricket forward.

“I would also like to offer my sincere thanks to all of those who I have had the pleasure to work with, both inside and outside of the ECB. Finally, I would like to wish Trevor [Bayliss], Paul [Farbrace], Joe [Root], Eoin [Morgan] and all of those involved in the England teams all the very best in a historical year in 2019.”



