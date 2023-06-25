Andrew Strauss interview: 'My wife's death showed me that time is limited'

Andrew Strauss: 'When we first heard about Ruth's cancer, I was distraught' - Telegraph/Geoff Pugh

As an opening batsman, Andrew Strauss made a virtue of sublimating his emotions, perfecting a body language so unruffled that you could seldom tell if he had made a century or a duck. But as a father-of-two widowed in his 40s, he has felt compelled, against his natural impulses, to show vulnerability. How else to navigate the four and a half years since the shattering loss of his wife Ruth to lung cancer? He still sees a bereavement counsellor, and he still assures his two sons, Sam and Luca, that there is no shame in feeling sad, or desperate, or just plain furious.

He just wishes that the subject of death itself did not have to be so difficult to broach. “It is still far too much of a taboo,” he argues. “Many people feel very uncomfortable, not knowing what to say to those who are going through it. They shudder, almost wanting to pretend that it’s not going on. It’s absurd, because we’re all going to be touched by death in life. Grief still feels very beneath the surface to me. And that has to change, because otherwise there will be people devoid of support or knowledge. You can be in your own little room grieving, without knowing where to turn.”

Before Ruth died at the age of 46, four days after Christmas in 2018, she left a note explaining how she wanted families facing a terminal diagnosis like hers to be better prepared for the realities of bereavement. “Do death well,” she said. It is this instruction that Strauss has worked ferociously to fulfil, to the point that Lord’s, the ground where he scored five Test hundreds, is poised on Thursday to turn “red for Ruth”. Amid Ashes fervour, it is a day stitched into the tapestry of England’s sporting summer – with spectators, broadcasters and supporters wearing red to raise funds for families facing grief through cancer.

Orchestrating the spectacle, now in its fifth year, takes a toll on Strauss. “Each time we’ve done it,” he says, “I’ve been utterly exhausted by the end.” Ruth, he suggests, would be “bashful” at seeing the home of cricket rendered a riot of red in her honour. He chose red for no more complex reason than it was her favourite colour. The supporting cast is A-list: last year, after a charity match on the Wormsley estate in Buckinghamshire, Ed Sheeran performed an intimate concert in the grounds.

“Ed has been through some tough times himself recently,” Strauss says, alluding to the singer’s wife, Cherry, who had a cancerous tumour discovered on her arm when she was six months pregnant. “He feels connected to what we’re trying to do.”

We sit down at a gleaming office block in White City, where Strauss is between board meetings. The former England captain, 46, is one of only three men, alongside Len Hutton and Mike Brearley, to have led the country to Ashes series victories both home and away. While the feat brought him a knighthood in 2019, he is aware there is a living that must be earned. A veteran of 100 Tests, he has wasted little time furnishing his expertise, combining senior roles at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with setting up Mindflick, a performance psychology business whose clients include Treble-winners Man City.

It is his commitment to Ruth’s memory, though, for which he has won the greatest plaudits. And so, even though we are at the height of an Ashes summer, with so much cricket to discuss, it seems apt first to check how he is. Strauss, who understands more acutely than most how grief is not a linear progression, is very particular about this. “On grief, some of my wisest sources of counsel were not particularly helpful,” he says. “They could speak logically about it, but they didn’t know how I felt. Still, that’s not an excuse for people to avoid asking, ‘How are you?’ And ask that question twice. ‘Really, how are you?’ I’ve found that I’ve got a lot of solace from people willing to go there if I wanted to.”

‘It’s an Australian characteristic to be more questioning’

He met Ruth in Sydney when he was 21, a couple of months after landing in Australia in pursuit of his first cricket break. It was a chance encounter at the Bourbon & Beefsteak, a late-night bar in the city’s less-than-salubrious King’s Cross district – not the type of place that the young Strauss, fresh out of Durham University via Radley College, would usually be found frequenting. Ruth, as a 26-year-old actress from rural Victoria, was the antithesis of his strait-laced public-school image, and yet he was irresistibly attracted by her disdain for authority.

“She had quite a rational wariness about authority,” he explains. “I’ve always admired people who don’t just take things at face value, who say, ‘Why? Why should I do this, just because someone tells me to?’ By nature, I’m much more conventional in that way. But it’s an Australian characteristic to be more questioning.”

Strauss has credited Ruth often with creating an equilibrium in his life, imploring him to view himself less as a cricketer than as a man who happened to play cricket. So when, one morning in December 2017, this sense of balance was destroyed by the news that Ruth had incurable ALK-positive small-cell lung cancer, despite never having touched a cigarette, it came as the most heartbreaking of cruelties. She had been suffering with aches and pains for some time, which her doctor confirmed as a symptom of the cancer spreading to her liver, then her bones.

She took the call in the midst of a house move, reacting with such stoicism that her first words were to ask the removal men if they wanted a cup of tea. When I ask Strauss whether he was astonished at her serene response, he takes a few moments to think. “I knew the way Ruth was built,” he says. “When we first heard, I was distraught. It was such an incredible shock, I just thought, ‘I can’t believe this is happening to us.’ But Ruth’s mindset, rather than ‘why me?’ was ‘why not me? This happens to people every day. Why should I be any different?’ I found that surprising, because she didn’t get angry about how unlucky she was.

“She was very sad that she wasn’t going to be around to see the boys grow up, and because there was so much more she wanted to achieve in her life. But she was accepting, and that allowed her to come to me and say, ‘We need to prepare for what’s to come.’ Her message was, ‘The only way I’m going to enjoy the rest of my time on this earth is if I know that we have things set up for when I leave.’”

There are parallels here with the journalist Deborah James, whose BBC podcast, You, Me and the Big C, Strauss contributed to before her death last June from bowel cancer at the age of 41. Like Ruth, she had two children, and like Ruth, she made a point of buying them presents for birthdays that would arrive long after she was gone. “Deborah came to one of the ‘Red for Ruth’ days, and she had an incredible vitality about her,” Strauss reflects. “She shone a light on death. She highlighted the idea that while you are alive, you can still make an impact, right up to your dying day.”

The grace with which Ruth reconciled herself to her fate has emphatically left its mark on Strauss. “Our time is limited, and therefore I need to be more conscious about what I do and don’t do. This might mean experiencing things that weren’t appealing to me before, or saying no to things even though I don’t want to let people down. But most of all, it means keeping the people most important to me happy.”

Nobody is more significant to him than his two boys. The three of them are exceptionally close, with Sam, his eldest son, beginning to play junior county cricket. And if there is one abiding lesson he wants to bequeath to them, it is not how to protect their stumps or hit a luscious cover drive, but how to communicate their mental state. Sam and Luca were 13 and 10 when their mother died. The process of coming to terms with this is as prolonged as it is complex.

“They’re doing fantastically, but a common mistake around grief is to assume, if people are superficially functioning, that all is well,” Strauss says. “I’m very mindful with my boys that there will be times when it hits them. It might not be today or tomorrow, it might be when they go to university, or when they get married. I have to be a role model, showing them that it’s OK to put up your hand and say you need help.”

‘I asked Glenn right at the start about how to approach it’

Strauss has developed his own coping mechanisms, drawing particular reassurance from reading Man’s Search For Meaning by Viktor Frankl, the Viennese psychiatrist who survived the Holocaust. “When you’re going through this massive upheaval in your life, you automatically question everything. You wonder, ‘What is it all about?’ From that book, I came to the conclusion that in my life, I had been focusing on achievement, but maybe not so much on fulfilment.”

It has proved equally invaluable to him to lean on the advice of his sister, Sandra, a consultant oncologist specialising in sarcoma. “Interestingly, she felt she learnt a lot from Ruth’s experience, in that what patients are looking for from their doctor is not just a clinical diagnosis. While consultants can’t afford to get too emotionally involved, my sister would say now that she’s much keener to encourage families to have the difficult conversations.”

There is a kinship he has unearthed through cricket, too. Strauss took the initial inspiration for “Red for Ruth” from Glenn McGrath’s decision, after losing his wife Jane to breast cancer in 2008, to designate each New Year’s match at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the “pink Test”. Everything from the stumps to the Australian players’ baggy green caps are recoloured pink, with the charity in Jane’s name having funded hundreds of extra cancer nurses across the country.

It is Strauss’s profound hope that his efforts for Ruth’s foundation, which identifies pre-bereavement care as its niche, can reach the same scale. “I asked Glenn right at the start about how to approach it,” he says. “They’re quite a long way ahead of us, in that they receive a lot of government funding. But we deal with them all the time.”

Once, Strauss’s relationship with McGrath was very different, restricted solely to working out how to score off the great seamer’s relentless line and length. Back in that unforgettable Ashes of 2005, he was one of McGrath’s victims at Lord’s as the Australian took five wickets for 53. It was a Test that England would lose by a yawning margin, 239 runs, before staging a glorious resurgence to win the series. This year, as a stone-cold classic at Edgbaston last week illustrated, the match-up between the old enemies could scarcely be more even.

It is the style of England’s play, their swashbuckling heedlessness to danger, that has the whole nation talking. Strauss can take some credit as progenitor of the phenomenon known as “Bazball”, named after Brendon “Baz” McCullum, the team’s Kiwi head coach. After all, it was he who appointed Rob Key, the director of cricket who installed first McCullum and then Ben Stokes, a natural-born pugilist of a captain. The transformation has been stunning. In 2021, they scored more than 400 in only one Test innings. Last winter, in Pakistan, one of the most taxing destinations for any touring side, they amassed more than 500 in a day.

“What they’ve done is no mean feat,” Strauss says. “They have converted the players to a radical approach. On the surface, it’s much higher-risk. In truth, I don’t think it is. The reason it’s so confronting to people is because there have been these self-limiting conventions in Test cricket for over 150 years. But with the skills the players have now, and with a flat pitch and tired bowlers, you should be whacking it. The odds are in your favour.”

While Geoffrey Boycott has criticised the excesses of Bazball in The Telegraph, calling for a focus on winning above entertainment, Strauss urges England to stay true to their buccaneering spirit. “When I was playing, I thought it was only about winning. But over time, I’ve come to realise that it’s also about how you play. Supporters want to see teams have a go, playing beautiful rugby or football or cricket, doing things that are innovative and different. It’s exciting, you don’t know how it’s going to play out. If you can combine that with winning, it’s truly a magical formula.”

Asked if he would rather be 20 years younger, so that he could benefit from this free-swinging approach, Strauss is self-deprecating. “I don’t think I’d get in the team,” he smiles. For the past decade, he has been content to serve the game as an administrator, leaving as the ECB’s strategic advisor only last month. He leaves little doubt that the role could frustrate him. “We’re paralysed in our decision-making sometimes. I worry about the extent to which we’re able to move with the game.”

Pressed for an illustration, he points unhesitatingly to the Hundred, the short-form league identified by the ECB as a primary revenue-raiser during the school summer holidays, but which remains dwarfed in commercial clout by the Indian Premier League. “The Hundred is a great example. There’s so many different agendas, so many people looking after their own interests, instead of thinking about the direction the game is going in. Forget about what counties need or what the ECB wants. What does English cricket need?”

For now, these existential conundrums for the game can wait. Strauss’s overwhelming priority, come Thursday of the Lord’s Test, is to project Ruth’s name back into public consciousness and to convey to families torn apart by cancer that they need not endure their torment alone. By his own admission, Strauss still has days when he struggles, when reminders of the tragedy that befell Ruth resurface. “It’s triggered by different things,” he says. “You might have a setback, or you might hear a story that’s sad. It’s still there. I’ll be very disappointed if it ever gets to the stage that it’s not.” Such is the essential consolation of grief: that for all the anguish, he has the comfort of knowing her death need not be the end.

ruthstraussfoundation.com