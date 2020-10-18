Andrew Siciliano misses first-ever Red Zone Channel broadcast after positive COVID-19 test

Anyone who considers DirectTV’s Red Zone Channel appointment viewing every week may have been confused on Sunday.

The normal host, Andrew Siciliano, wasn’t there and instead NFL Network broadcaster Dan Hellie was in his place. Siciliano is more than just the normal host — until Sunday, he’d never missed a Red Zone broadcast.

What could possibly keep Siciliano from his normal duties? He posted a video to his social media accounts on Sunday to explain it all.

I’m going to just be a fan today.@RedZoneChannel pic.twitter.com/X5NHM9b1mT — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 18, 2020

It seems like very few things could keep Siciliano from calling Red Zone, but COVID-19 happens to be one of them. After testing negative for COVID-19 twice during the week, Siciliano says he tested positive on Sunday morning. He added that he’s tested negative once since then, but he wanted to be extra safe and respectful to his teammates at Red Zone Channel.

So for episode No. 261, he’ll be watching all 11 Red Zone Channel games as a fan from his couch at home. Siciliano said it’s the first time he’s done that on an NFL Sunday since 2004, 16 years ago.

A positive COVID-19 test is why Andrew Siciliano is missing his first-ever Red Zone Channel broadcast. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for DirecTV) More

