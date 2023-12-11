Andrew Scott Says Still Being Called 'Hot Priest' Is 'Great': 'Much Worse Things to Be Called' (Exclusive)

Being known for his role in 'Fleabag' hasn't stopped Scott from spreading his wings

Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios Andrew Scott as the Hot Priest in "Fleabag."

All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott is still embracing his Hot Priest status more than four years after the series finale of Fleabag aired on Prime Video.

"I think it's great," he tells PEOPLE at the premiere of his new film of fans still identifying him by the Fleabag character. "It hasn't prevented me from spreading my wings and it was such a wonderful character and there's much worse things to be called in life."

Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios Andrew Scott in "Fleabag."

Scott, 47, played the memorable role of Godmother's new priest during season 2 of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's series alongside Waller-Bridge as the titular character. The name of Scott's character appears as "The Priest" on sites like IMDb, but the fictional clergyman got the internet so hot and bothered during his six-episode run that he's better known as Hot Priest now.

Much to viewers' dismay, after a series of incredibly electric encounters, Hot Priest chose God over Fleabag in the Fleabag series finale. Everything has turned out all right for Scott off-screen, though.

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock Paul Mescal (left) and Andrew Scott

The actor has since appeared in the hit shows Black Mirror and His Dark Materials.

In All of Us Strangers, he plays a screenwriter named Adam, who begins a relationship with his elusive neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal) while also trying to solve a mystery involving his dead parents.

The chemistry between Scott and Mescal in the film is similarly intense to what he had with Waller-Bridge. Scott describes his connection with Mescal to PEOPLE as "immediate."

"A lot of that is kind of a magic happens and you don't necessarily know what it's down to and you're just grateful that it's there," he says, of connecting with fellow actors. He also admitted that having good scripts to work from makes it "easier" to pretend to fall in love with someone.



