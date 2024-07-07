Andrew Rick has 5 saves, posts first career shutout for Union in 0-0 tie with Red Bulls

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Rick tied his career high with five saves Saturday night for Philadelphia in a 0-0 tie with the New York Red Bulls and the Union snapped a five-game losing skid.

Philadelphia (4-9-9) is winless in nine straight.

The 18-year-old Rick made his third career start and posted his first shutout. He stopped a shot by Dante Vanzeir — who had slipped behind the defense for a one-on-one opportunity — in the 22nd minute, batted away Cameron Harper's clean shot from near the right corner of the 6-yard box and parried a shot by Dennis Gjengaar from point-blank range in the 87th.

New York (9-4-9) is unbeaten, with four ties, in five consecutive games.

Carlos Coronel, who finished with five saves, had his second consecutive shutout and his fourth of the season for New York.

