Andrew Rannells Joins Growing Cast of ‘Immigrant,’ Hulu’s Chippendales Founder Origin Story

The cast of Hulu’s “Immigrant” (working title), its series about the founder of Chippendales, has expanded with the addition of Andrew Rannells.

Rannells is set to play a rich kid investor in Chippendales New York and the love interest of “The White Lotus” alum Murray Bartlett, who is starring as producer-choreographer Nick De Noia.

“Immigrant” follows the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjianai), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started the famed male review Chippendales. “Written and executive produced by Siegel, Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. “The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per Hulu.

“Pam & Tommy” creator Robert Siegel is behind the show and he executive produces alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph. Joseph will also write the show with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner are “Immigrant’s” co-showrunners. Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

Rannells’ credits include Showtime’s “Black Monday,” HBO’s “Girls” and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix films “The Prom” and “The Boys in the Band.”

Last month, Hulu announced “Impeachment: American Crime Story” alum Annaleigh Ashford had joined the cast, playing Banerjee’s wife, Irene Banerjee, a series regular role.

Bartlett’s character, Nick De Noia, has been described by the streamer as a “charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. Just ask him. He is the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. A man of many passions, Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men – and most of all, show biz.”