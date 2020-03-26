Andrew Peller Limited (TSE:ADW.A) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Andrew Peller Limited (TSE:ADW.A) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. You will need to purchase shares before the 30th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of April.

Andrew Peller's next dividend payment will be CA$0.054 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.22 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Andrew Peller has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of CA$6.8. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Andrew Peller can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Andrew Peller

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Andrew Peller's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (60%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

TSX:ADW.A Historical Dividend Yield March 26th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Andrew Peller's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Andrew Peller is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Andrew Peller has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.9% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Andrew Peller got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Andrew Peller paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Andrew Peller has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Andrew Peller and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.