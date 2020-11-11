Andrew Peller Limited Reports Increased Earnings in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited ADW.A/ADW.B (“APL” or the “Company”) announced solid performance for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020.



SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

Sales up by 1.0% in Q2 and 2.1% year to date on strong performance in majority of trade channels;

Launch of new e-commerce portal contributes to sales growth;

Gross margin impacted by change in sales mix due to COVID-19 pandemic;

Selling and administration expenses decrease due to reduced spending as a result of pandemic;

EBITA increases by 4.7% in Q2 to $22.4 million from $18.9 million last year and 4.2% year to date to $45.0 million from $35.7 million last year; and

Net earnings rise to $23.9 million from $16.4 million last year.

“We are very pleased with our operating performance through the first six months of fiscal 2021. We have adjusted well to the changing business environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am proud of the contribution our people have made during these challenging times,” commented John Peller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we are focused on maintaining this momentum, however we remain cautious as to how the ongoing pandemic will impact our results over the remainder of the fiscal year.”

Solid Operating Performance

Sales for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 increased compared to the same prior year periods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer purchasing patterns changed resulting in an increase in sales to provincial liquor stores, other retail channels and the Company’s new e-commerce platform, www.thewineshops.com. Partially offsetting the increase was the reduction in hospitality and licensee sales due to COVID-19 and lower duty-free export sales due to restricted travel. Sales for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 were $104.4 million and $202.9 million, respectively, up from $103.4 million and $198.6 million in the same prior year periods.

Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 42.3% and 42.8% for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 44.8% and 44.7%, in the prior year due to the impact of COVID-19. Gross margin in fiscal 2021 has declined as a result of higher imported wine costs, an increase in consumption of lower margin products, and revenue decline in high margin trade channels. The Company expects margin to improve in post COVID-19 periods.

Selling and administrative expenses were lower in the first three and six months of fiscal 2021, due to a deliberate effort to conserve cash resources by temporarily reducing advertising and promotional spending, and staffing levels due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a percentage of sales, selling and administrative expenses were reduced to 20.8% and 20.6% for the first three and six months of fiscal 2021, respectively, compared to 28.0% and 26.7% in the same prior year periods.

Earnings before interest, amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, other (income) expenses, and income taxes (“EBITA”) were $45.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020, up from $35.7 million in the prior year. Second quarter fiscal 2021 EBITA was $22.4 million, up from $17.3 million last year. The increase in EBITA this year is due primarily to the lower selling and administrative costs.

Net earnings for the first three and six months of fiscal 2021 increased to $12.7 million ($0.30 per Class A Share) and $23.9 million ($0.56 per Class A Share), respectively, from $7.6 million ($0.18 per Class A Share) and $16.4 million ($0.38 per Class A Share), respectively, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings, defined as net earnings not including net unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, other (income) expenses, nonrecurring, non-operating (gains) and losses, and the related income tax effect were $12.4 million and $25.0 million for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $8.7 million and $18.6 million, respectively, in the prior year.

Interest expense decreased in the first three and six months of fiscal 2021 compared to the prior year due to lower interest rates and lower debt levels.

COVID-19 Pandemic

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The Company has demonstrated its ability to respond to new developments and continues to closely assess the risks and uncertainties associated with the pandemic, including industry, market and internal factors, as well as regulations enacted by governments across Canada. Businesses selling beer, wine and other alcohol products were deemed essential services, as well as those businesses that supply them. As a result, all of the Company’s production facilities, retail locations and retail estate locations remained open throughout the first six months of fiscal 2021 with new protocols related to cleanliness and physical distancing deployed. The Company’s export and estate property hospitality sales have been affected by the pandemic. However, consumption of alcohol beverages remains stable in Canada with consumers purchasing products through alternative trade channels available during the pandemic, benefiting the Company’s sales through provincial liquor stores and its other retail channels. The Company has also enhanced its capabilities to support increased demand for direct-to-home purchases through a new on-line platform, www.thewineshops.com. In response to COVID-19, the Company has implemented enhanced protocols to address potential impacts to its operations, employees and customers and will take further measures, if required. These practices have been permanently established to enhance the ability for the Company to respond in the future.



Story continues