Andrew Neil Announces He's Leaving The BBC After 25 Years

Long-serving BBC broadcaster Andrew Neil has announced that he is leaving the corporation after more than 25 years.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the 71-year-old’s politics programme would not be returning to our screens, amid job cuts at the BBC.

Although it was initially thought that Andrew would be remaining with the BBC despite his show being axed, he confirmed on Friday evening that this will not be the case, and he’ll instead be fronting a show on a new British channel, GB News, where he will also serve as chairman.

“With heavy heart I announce I will be leaving the BBC,” he wrote on Twitter. “Despite sterling efforts by [the new director general] to come up with other programming opportunities, it could not quite repair damage done when Andrew Neil Show cancelled early summer + Politics Live taken off air.”

Andrew Neil (Photo: PA) More

He continued: “I leave with no animosity or desire to settle scores. I look back on my 25 years doing live political programmes for the BBC with affection. And gratitude for brilliant colleagues at Millbank, who always made sure I went into the studio fully briefed and equipped for the fray.

“They were/are the best of the best. If they can make me look good, they can make anybody look good. There could have been a different outcome but for reasons too dull to adumbrate, we’ll leave it there. I wish the BBC and the new DG well. The BBC will always be special to me.”

Andrew concluded: “As for the future, I’m delighted to announce I have accepted the post of Chairman of GB News, a new news channel to be launched early in the New Year bringing new perspectives to the news.

“I will also be presenting a new nightly prime-time show on GB News. Watch this space.”

When one Twitter user suggested that GB News could be the UK equivalent of the right-wing US news broadcaster Fox News, he hit back: “GB News will NOT be Fox News. But, of course, it suits you to claim it. We don’t don’t care.”

