How Andrew Mukuba, other Clemson transfers are playing at new schools

Coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team have lost double-digit players to the transfer portal each of the past three offseasons.

Halfway through the 2024 season, how are those former Tigers doing?

While the No. 10 Tigers (6-1, 5-0 ACC) rest up on their second off week of the year, here’s a look at how former Clemson players are performing at their new colleges.

Players are listed alphabetically.

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Beaux Collins (5) catches a pass as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dashawn Fillmore (26) attempts to break up the play in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field.

Update on 2023 Clemson transfers

Clemson had 11 scholarship transfers out last cycle.

WR Beaux Collins (Notre Dame): The clear WR1 for Riley Leonard, Collins has started all seven games at receiver for the Fighting Irish and leads the team in catches (26), receiving yards (317) and yards per game (45.3).

TE Sage Ennis (Virginia): Out for the year with a knee injury suffered in October. Ennis had originally committed to Florida A&M out of the portal before flipping.

QB Hunter Helms (Rhode Island): Helms transferred to Rhode Island, an FCS school, for a shot at a starting quarterback role but lost the competition to Devin Farrell. In limited action, Helms is 18-32 for 158 yards and a touchdown.

DE Adam Kissayi (Minnesota): Kissayi was a late transfer, leaving Clemson for Minnesota after 2024 spring practice. He hasn’t played in a game yet this season.

OL Mitchell Mayes (Charlotte): The fifth-year veteran is starting at right guard this season for the 49ers after appearing in 32 games and starting nine at Clemson.

DB Andrew Mukuba (Texas): Starting at defensive back for the No. 5 Longhorns and has 25 total tackles and three interceptions this year; Mukuba was named the national defensive back of the week after a road win at Michigan in September.

DE David Ojiegbe (Pitt): Listed as a third-string defensive end for the No. 19 Panthers. Ojiegbe has appeared in five games and has three total tackles.

OL Zack Owens (Colorado): Listed as the third-string for Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Buffaloes and has appeared in all seven games this season.

Aug 29, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (2) celebrates after scoring against the Murray State Racers on a pick six during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

DB Toriano Pride Jr. (Mizzou): Pride is a co-starter at cornerback for No. 21 Missouri and had a pick six in the season opener. He’s played in all seven games.

WR Brannon Spector (Jackson State): Announced Sept. 2 he’d suffered a “severe” elbow injury and will miss the entire 2024 season. It’s unclear if the veteran receiver who spent five years as Clemson will petition for another year of eligibility.

RB Domonique Thomas (Ole Miss): Veteran isn’t listed on the depth chart for the No. 18 Rebels but has 12 carries for 90 yards this season and has played in all seven games. Thomas was initially committed to Georgia State out of the portal.

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Dacari Collins (4) runs with the ball as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rickey Gibson III (1) defends during the first quarter at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.

Update on 2022 Clemson transfers

Clemson had 12 scholarship departures during the 2022 cycle.

LB Sergio Allen (Cal): Played the 2023 season at Cal and appeared in six games but isn’t listed on this year’s roster. It’s unclear if he’s still playing college football.

LB LaVonta Bentley (Colorado): Starting at inside linebacker for the Buffaloes for a second straight year. Bentley has played in every game and has 24 tackles and two forced fumbles. He’s also a key special teams player, per the depth chart.

WR Dacari Collins (NC State): In his second season in Raleigh, Collins has emerged as a starter at wide receiver for the Wolfpack. He has 14 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown this year and returned to play in Clemson with NC State last month.

DB Fred Davis II (Jackson State): Davis, sued for his involvement in a high-speed car crash while at Clemson, has played in six games this year for the CUSA school. He’s on his second school since leaving the Tigers, as he was on UCF’s roster in 2023.

LB TJ Dottery (Ole Miss): Going by TJ Dottery now instead of TJ Dudley, the linebacker who was dismissed from Clemson in summer 2023 is now the starting middle linebacker for the No. 18 Rebels and has 43 total tackles.

DB Malcolm Greene (Virginia): Greene, who ran into legal troubles at Clemson, played in Virginia’s first four games this year but has now stepped away in order to preserve a final year of eligibility elsewhere. He plans to enter the transfer portal.

Oct 5, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Kobe Pace (5) runs the ball against Boston College Eagles defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins (15) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium.

RB Kobe Pace (Virginia): He’s the starting running back for the Cavaliers and had 60 total yards in his return trip to Death Valley last weekend. On the year, Pace has 366 rushing yards and two touchdowns (4.5 yards per carry) for Virginia.

DE Etinosa Reuben (UMass): On his second school since leaving Clemson. Reuben played in seven games at Georgia Tech in 2023 and had one tackle before transferring to UMass, currently an FBS independent. Reuben has 15 tackles.

DE Kevin Swint (Georgia State): His second year at Georgia State has been productive. Swint has 20 tackles and four sacks this year, including eight tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in an upset win over Vanderbilt.

QB DJ Uiagalelei (Florida State): Clemson missed a rematch with its former starting quarterback because Uiagalelei broke a finger on his throwing hand. Before getting injured, he struggled significantly and the Seminoles were off to a 1-4 start.

QB Billy Wiles (App State): Wiles is on his second school since leaving Clemson. He started 10 games for Southern Miss last year and had 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s now the backup to Joey Aguilar with the Mountaineers.

WR E.J. Williams Jr. (Indiana): Williams played in four games for the No. 13 Hoosiers but wasn’t cracking the rotation much. As of this week he’s no longer part of the program and plans to take a redshirt year and enter the portal again.

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies (90) celebrates after a defensive stop during the second half of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl against the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium.

2021 transfers still playing

Of Clemson’s 11 scholarship departures after the 2021 season, the following eight players are still listed on college rosters for the 2024 season.

S Joseph Charleston (Mizzou): Sixth-year and co-starter at safety

RB Michel Dukes (Georgia State): In his sixth year; previously played at USF

DL Darnell Jefferies (Minnesota): In his seventh and final season of college football

WR Frank Ladson Jr. (UMass): Sixth-year who also played at Miami

TE Jaelyn Lay (UMass): Sixth-year who also played at Alabama State

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (3) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

QB Taisun Phommachanh (UMass): In his second year as starting quarterback for the Minutemen and having a career year after spending time at Georgia Tech

OL Paul Tchio (UMass): Fifth-year who previously played at Georgia Tech

S Ray Thornton III (UAB): Sixth-year player formerly of USF

Sep 7, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the South Dakota Coyotes at Camp Randall Stadium.

Update on transfer RB Chez Mellusi

Running back Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin) was the only player among Clemson’s eight transfers after the 2020 season who was still playing college football this fall.

Mellusi, a sixth-year player who has over 2,000 career rushing yards, was leading Wisconsin in rushing this year before the team announced early this month that he was stepping away to heal up from various injuries.

It’s unknown if he’ll be able to return this year for the Badgers.