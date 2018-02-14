Andrew McCutchen does excellent Hunter Pence impression in hilarious Giants video

The San Francisco Giants might have some new players this year, but don’t expect their team chemistry to take a hit. At the team’s fan fest, Giants players were asked by KNBR to imitate each other’s stances.

We have to say, they did pretty well. But perhaps the biggest surprise was Andrew McCutchen already proving he knows his new teammates well by giving an exaggerated Hunter Pence imitation.

This year at FanFest we asked #SFGiants players to imitate their teammate’s tendencies… pic.twitter.com/LURKfKTBHw — KNBR (@KNBR) February 14, 2018





Some of McCutchen’s mannerisms and descriptions were legitimately laugh-out-loud funny. There were also other jabs that made us chuckle. Brandon Crawford made fun of Brandon Belt’s patience at the plate. And Jeff Samardzija teased Corey Gearrin for taking forever on the mound.

Still, it’s McCutchen who stands out. Sure, he picked the most entertaining person to imitate in Pence, but he also nailed it. He even included Pence’s weird on-deck ritual. That’s commitment.

Andrew McCutchen stole the show with his Hunter Pence imitation. (AP Photo)

