Andrew Marr Exits BBC After 21 Years: 'I Am Keen To Get My Own Voice Back'

Andrew Marr is leaving the BBC (Photo: MWE via Getty Images)

Andrew Marr has announced he is leaving the BBC after 21 years, revealing he is “keen to get his voice back”.

The broadcaster joined the BBC in May 2000 as political editor and spent the last 16 years at the helm of his own Sunday morning politics show.

He will now focus on writing and presenting political and cultural shows for the media company Global and writing for newspapers, he said on Friday.

Announcing his decision to leave the corporation on Twitter, Andrew said: “Personal announcement. After 21 years, I have decided to move on from the BBC. l leave behind many happy memories and wonderful colleagues.

“But from the New Year I am moving to Global to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers.

“I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back.”

He added: “I have been doing the Andrew Marr Show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody!”

BBC director general Tim Davie said: “Andrew Marr has been a brilliant journalist and presenter during his time at the BBC. He leaves an unmatched legacy of outstanding political interviews and landmark programmes. We wish him well for the next chapter.”

Fran Unsworth, BBC’s director of news and current affairs, added: “Throughout his long and distinguished career at the BBC, Andrew has been a firm favourite with our audiences.

“Andrew started at the BBC as a knowledgeable and insightful political editor, and went on to become a feature of the UK’s Sunday mornings, on Sunday AM, which became the Andrew Marr Show . He is a fantastic presenter and interviewer, whose wisdom and skill will be a loss to our screens.

“We thank him greatly for his years of service and wish him the best of luck in his new role.”

Andrew is the latest in a number of high-profile veteran broadcasters to leave the BBC.

Last year, Andrew Neil quit after 25 years to launch GB News, with newsreader Simon McCoy following him to the new station.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

