Andrew Luck tells Colts fans second shoulder surgery is 'not an option'

One of the biggest questions of the 2018 NFL offseason is the health of Andrew Luck, and how the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback is coming along after missing all of 2017 due to shoulder surgery.

But if Luck’s comments on Tuesday night are any indication, that question may have an answer – and a good one for Colts fans.

“Oh, that is not an option for me right now,” Luck said. “That ship has sailed in my mind, which is a bit of a relief now, if I’m not going to lie.”

Luck responded after being asked whether he’d need a second surgery; he was speaking via video chat with The MMQB’s Peter King, who hosted a team town hall event with season ticket holders.

Working and waiting: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck continues to rehab his shoulder after surgery just over a year ago; he said Tuesday he won’t be having a second surgery. (AP)

The 28-year-old underwent surgery for a torn labrum a little more than a year ago, and while he was seemingly progressing toward a return to play last season, ultimately he was shut down to continue his rehab.

Luck is in Los Angeles, working with passing specialist Tom House (who counts Tom Brady among his clients) and Adam Dedeaux, where he’s been strengthening all of the components of his shoulder and rebuilding his throwing motion.

“I’m in the middle of sort of a little bit of throwing, but strengthening and preparing my shoulder to be able to handle the throw load that is part of being an NFL quarterback,” Luck said. “The focus right now is still strengthening all those muscles and making sure my shoulder can handle that.”

When Luck returns, he’ll get a chance to work with the team’s new head coach, former NFL quarterback and Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Luck has said he’s “really excited” for everyone in the Colts’ organization to have Reich aboard.

It’s still a bit of an unknown when Luck will be able to go through all of his throws, but he’s anxious to get to that point.

“I know in my heart of hearts, I’m going to be a better thrower, a better quarterback, a better teammate and a better Colt because I’ve been through what I’ve been through,” he said.

The Colts have the third overall pick in the draft; given that Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games last season, was sacked a league-high 52 times, Indianapolis would be wise to use that spot on an offensive lineman.